NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

By JoeMoore21
Blazer's Edge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland Trail Blazers (13-19) vs. Dallas Mavericks (15-17) The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Dallas Mavericks at home for the first game of a two game home stand. The Blazers come into this contest six days after their loss to the Pelicans which snapped a two game win streak. The...

www.blazersedge.com

Blazer's Edge

A Trail Blazers’ Fan From Birth

Here at Blazer’s Edge, we’re taking the opportunity to share our Portland Trail Blazers fandom with our readers. You can read more about it here. I was born and raised in the Portland area, so Blazer fandom was passed down to me generationally from my dad and grandpa. My earliest memory of the team is sadly the Game 7 collapse in the 2000 Western Conference Finals. During my early years of fandom, the team was in the midst of the Jail Blazer era, so I got used to rooting for a team that wasn’t very good or very well liked, for that matter. This gave me a special appreciation for Brandon Roy, who brought back the pride in the team both on and off the court, and allowed me to truly experience Blazermania for the first time.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs. Jazz

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for Wednesday night’s game between your Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz. Like nearly every team in the league, the Jazz will be shorthanded, although not as limited as some teams hit harder by both injury and COVID bugs. Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out, but the rest of the rotation appears to be ready to go - including Rudy Gobert who will go up against... no player over 6-foot-9-inches tonight.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

More Dallas Mavericks Players Enter COVID Protocols

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Knight and center Boban Marjanovic have entered NBA Health and Safety Protocols as of today, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. MacMahon tweeted the news this morning. The status of Knight and Marjanovic is not unique in itself; multiple dozens of NBA players have entered COVID protocols over the last two weeks. But both players saw action against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night: Knight 24 minutes and Marjanovic 3. Portland is already missing center Jusuf Nurkic, forward Robert Covington, reserves Dennis Smith, Jr., Ben McLemore, Trendon Watford, and Keljin Blevins, and Head Coach Chauncey Billups due to Health and Safety Protocols.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Will the Trail Blazers’ Next Regime Prioritize Size?

It’s ironic, poetic even, that during Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks seemed to always find some way to keep the game out of reach. More often than not, it involved the 7-foot-3 big reaching out for a key rebound reserved for someone of his stature, or hitting a turnaround shot over the outstretched arms of a Blazers forward giving up nearly an entire foot.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Recap: Blazers Can’t Stick With Jazz

The decimated Portland Trail Blazers didn’t roll over on Wednesday evening, but they didn’t exactly put up much resistance either, losing at home to the rolling Utah Jazz 120-105. Damian Lillard and Norman Powell had 32 points apiece in the loss, but the Blazers struggled to get offense from elsewhere.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
thefocus.news

Draymond Green reveals NBA's biggest trash-talker - and it's not who you'd think

The Golden State Warriors forward is a notorious smack-talker, and widely considered one of the best in the NBA. However, Draymond Green recently revealed the league’s surprise trash-talker – and it’s not who you’d expect. Draymond Green is widely recognised as one of the most passionate...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with one NBA team Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James sounds off on Lakers bold move amid Anthony Davis injury

For the first time in his basketball life — NBA, St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, and before — LeBron James played a full game at center. A la Magic Johnson in Game 6 0f the 1980 NBA Finals (albeit with lower stakes), James started at the 5 for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and played forward and guard as his team snapped a five-game losing streak in a 132-123 win over the Houston Rockets.
NBA

