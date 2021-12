To say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is having a big week would be an understatement. We have the second to last episode of Hawkeye and the release of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both will make any MCU fan feel ecstatic during the holidays. Hawkeye, for sure, brings a lot of excitement as this episode brought together emotional weight with fantastic action scenes to make an episode that fans won’t forget.

