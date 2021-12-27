ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crocs (CROX) PT Raised to $300 at Williams Trading

Crocs Whale Trades Spotted

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 22 options trades for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) summing a total amount of $985,114. At the same time, our algo caught 7 for a total amount of 540,364. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc (CHEF) PT Lowered to $34 at Jefferies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Alexander Slagle lowered the price target on The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) to $34.00 (from $36.00) while maintaining a Hold rating.
1 Growth Stock Down 68% That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar in 2022

Offerpad is projected to grow revenue at a compound annual rate of 82% by the end of 2022. It's making more gross profit per home sold than competitor Zillow did at its peak. One Wall Street firm predicts a stock-price surge in 2022. Let's be clear: Any stock that collapses...
12 TOP Stocks to Buy Now in January 2022! (2022 High Growth)

The New Year is here, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now for 2022?" I've got you covered. Today, I am bringing you 12 stock picks for 2022 and the next decade. I am providing a variety of secular growth trends to consider, from cloud services, cybersecurity, and electric vehicles to metaverse, artificial intelligence, fintech, big data analytics, and more!
Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.09% to $44.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
UPDATE: Jefferies Assumes Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) at Buy, Top Pick

Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumes coverage on Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) with a Buy rating and a price target of $50.00. The analyst comments "We like Co’s advantageous/differentiated virus-like particle (VLP) technology. The main value driver is RSV/hMPV program, representing a multi-$B opportunity, with meaningful Ph1b data in 1H22. While not core, we note Co's CV19 vaccine design is similar to/better than Walter Reed’s universal coronavirus vaccine, with initial Ph1/2 data in 1H22."
UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Daniel Ives downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $140.00 (from $275.00). The analyst comments "We started this year believing that DOCU would be able to maintain high growth on difficult pandemic comps and that the pandemic cohort would behave as previous ones. The third quarter performance broke that thesis and we now believe that there was likely a tremendous pull-forward of buying activity that has created a very tough growth comp for the company over the next few quarters. We have taken a stab at a fairly rigorous billings based waterfall model that we now believe points to growth rates of mid and low 20’s for the next two years. With Friday’s move down and the stock now trading at 8.5x EV/CY23 Revs, Why are we Downgrading? The answer is that in addition to adjusting our models, our conversations with management suggest that the GTM issues are likely to have a longer duration and thus we do not see a catalyst in the next few quarters for shares to re-rate higher. Furthermore, we believe that there is more risk to the downside given growth issues that cause meaningful de-ratings could compound (rep attrition increases, causing further headwinds to reset growth). Finally given management’s decision to further increase GTM investments, margins next year are likely to also be on a downward trajectory which we view as likely to further shake investor confidence around long term profitability. We remain bullish on the long-term digital signature and even the Agreement Cloud market opportunity but given de-rating in growth and lack of near term catalysts we move to the sidelines until evidence of rebounding execution is clear."
