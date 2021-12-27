ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Person walking in downtown Davidson struck by vehicle, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
DAVIDSON, N.C. — A person walking in downtown Davidson was hit by a vehicle on Sunday, authorities said.

The crash happened on Main Street near South Street. Officials said the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police officers that the pedestrian was crossing against the traffic signal.

[ ALSO READ: No charges filed after woman hit, killed by van in downtown Davidson ]

This is at least the second such incident reported in the town this year. As a result of the first crash, Davidson officials have created a pedestrian safety task force to look at some possible changes.

