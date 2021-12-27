ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA asks court to reduce 110-year sentence for trucker in fatal crash

Watauga Democrat
 3 days ago

James Colgan, attorney for Colorado trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, joins "New Day" to discuss the 110-year...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Jalopnik

Judge To Reconsider Trucker’s 110-Year Sentence After DA Backpedals

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison earlier this month, may have a ray of hope on the horizon. After the Colorado District Attorney’s office formerly requested the sentence be reduced, Judge Bruce Jones has decided to take up the case. Less than one month from today, on Jan. 13, 2022, Aguilera-Mederos will know whether he’s spending the rest of his life in prison — or just the 20-30 years now requested by the DA.
Watauga Democrat

'He chose to hit traffic': Victim of trucker sentenced to 110 years speaks out

Valerie Robertson Young, one of the survivors of a deadly 2019 crash in Colorado, does not believe a district court judge should lessen the 110-year sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who was convicted. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information...
Radar Online.com

Colorado I-70 Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' 110-Year Sentence Reduced To 10 Years After Kim Kardashian Expresses Support

The truck driver, who was given 110 years in prison for an accident that killed four, has been granted clemency after his sentencing sparked outrage among the nation and caused activist Kim Kardashian to speak up. Article continues below advertisement. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence was greatly reduced on Thursday. The 26-year-old...
AL.com

As woman burns to death at Florida gas station, homeless man helps her children

Jared Pierson said he was panhandling with a friend near the exit of a Publix in Palm Harbor on Wednesday afternoon when the two heard a crash. Pierson, 34, thought it was just another fender bender. Then he saw the flames at the Circle K gas station across the road. A Honda sport utility vehicle had caught fire after a Nissan sedan had been backed into a gas pump, knocking the pump over onto the Honda.
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
leesburg-news.com

Exotic dancer apprehended by deputies using high-tech equipment

An exotic dancer was arrested in the wee hours after a high-tech chase. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had been watching a known drug house in the Bassville Park neighborhood of Leesburg this past Thursday when they observed a woman get into a red car and drive away. She drove to an Internet casino on County Road 473. The deputies ran a search on the car’s license plate which came back as registration expired and the registered owner deceased.
WREG

Two women charged after shooting woman in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two women are behind bars after they shot another woman in the face last month, Memphis Police said on Sunday. Investigators said a woman was trying to leave an apartment complex along Jackson Avenue in Nutbush when Beatrice Broyles, 25 and Asia Dowdy, 23 decided the woman wasn’t going anywhere. Detectives said the […]
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
Daily Voice

NJ Man Gets Free Sandwich From Bodega Worker, Then Shoots Him Dead: TikToker

A young deli worker in Brooklyn who was fatally shot by a New Jersey man earlier this month knew his killer, according to a TikTok video. Not only is Ricardo Senatus, 28, of Newark, a regular at the Flatbush Avenue deli, but he was the same person who 20-year-old worker Fadhl Moosa gave a free sandwich to before he shot him dead during a robbery, user Robbynyc says in the video.
blavity.com

Woman Found Unresponsive After A Date With Older White Man. Police Said The Man Was A Nice Guy And Didn't Need To Be Questioned.

A Bridgeport, Connecticut, family is searching for answers after their 23-year-old daughter was found unconscious in her apartment and died days before Christmas. Lauren Smith-Fields was found unresponsive on Dec. 12 after a date with an unknown older white male who she met on the online dating app Bumble, Westchester News 12 reports.
People

4 Family Members Killed After Calif. Plane Crashes Minutes After Takeoff

The victims of a deadly California plane crash have been identified by authorities as four relatives from the Sacramento area. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TSCO) announced Saturday that 78-year-old David Chelini, his 58-year-old nephew, Steven Chelini, and his daughters, 46-year-old Karen Baker and 48-year-old Donna Chelini, died in a plane crash near the Visalia Airport.
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
Oxygen

Man Killed His Mother And Grandma After Shooting Up Meth And 'Looking For Lucifer'

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for killing both his mother and grandmother during a drug-induced haze. Bradley C. Aldrich pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Wednesday, the Anderson County Solicitor’s Office announced in a press release which was released on Thursday.
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
