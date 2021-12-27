ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What joy! Delightful moment a rescued baby Rhino zooms around her new enclosure in South Africa

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

This is the sweet moment a rescued baby rhino joyfully zoomed round her enclosure.

Footage taken at Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo, South Africa, on September 30, shows the baby animal galloping round happily, pausing, and then going around its enclosure again and again.

Gosia Zdziechowska, a volunteer at the Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, said the baby rhino was named Ntandane, the Zulu word for orphan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sy0Pg_0dWpZjex00
In the footage, the animal appears to go round its enclosure again and again, happily

Before being taken to the rehabilitation centre, Ntandane had been found alone without her mother.

The Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre began in 1991.

Businessman Mr Strijdom from Pretoria in South Africa owns the farm where the Centre is situated.

Mr Strijdom asked Brian Jones to run the rehabilitation centre for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WnGYE_0dWpZjex00
Before being taken to the rehabilitation centre, Ntandane had been found alone without her mother

The centre helps and cares for injured, orphaned and poisoned animals.

Rhinos are known for being heavy weights of the animal world, something proven by another amazing piece of footage.

In the video, a rhino flips over a one-tonne buffalo as the two go head-to-head at a South African game reserve.

Braden Colling, 24, was astounded by the scene he filmed at the Kariega Game Reserve, South Africa , which he called a 'real feat of strength.'

