ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

More Ideas On Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania Opponent

By Stefano Briganti
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 is nearly over, WrestleMania 38 is almost around the corner and the biggest question for many is who will get to face the Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the event. Appearing...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE's Seth Rollins Has Made a Change to His Name

Seth Rollins has successfully transformed his person several times, and his latest evolution has resulted in his middle name being changed. Fans first learned of this in a new Top 25 matches of 2021 list from WWE, which referred to Rollins as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Then the new name popped up on advertisements for Day 1, and now Rollins has confirmed the new name is officially part of his ring name. He confirmed the news in a tweet, saying "Seth FREAKIN Rollins. On the birth cert babes", so it appears that the Freakin name will be sticking around.
WWE
The Independent

Conor McGregor calls Dana White his ‘brother for life’ ahead of UFC comeback

Conor McGregor has called UFC president Dana White his “brother for life” ahead of his return to the octagon.McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in defeat to Dustin Poirier last summer. He since has had a steel rod implanted into his lower left leg and is on the road to recovery.‘The Notorious’ is aiming to be back in full training this spring ahead of a potential summer fight. The opponent is yet to be decided but 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira has been mooted.White recently praised McGregor for his loyalty to the UFC organisation. “There’s been a lot...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Bill Apter
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather explains why Oleksandr Usyk beating Anthony Joshua wasn’t an upset

Floyd Mayweather has dismissed suggestions that Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Anthony Joshua was an “upset”.Usyk eased to a unanimous decision win against Joshua in London in September, taking the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the Briton in the process.The pair look set to face off again in 2022, with Joshua having triggered a rematch clause to fight the undefeated Ukrainian once more – likely in spring.But “AJ” must be wary of a similar result, according to boxing icon Mayweather.“That was not an upset,” he told reporters, via the Mirror.“It was just that Anthony Joshua was on...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' left a WWE show

In recent days, WWE's grappling with a major defection of its roster due to numerous internal infections from covid-19, with the number one company in the world that has never found itself having to face such a situation, in the last two years of pandemic. If initially the names of...
WWE
The Independent

Amanda Nunes ‘underestimated’ Julianna Pena, says new UFC champion’s coach

Julianna Pena’s jiu-jitsu coach has said his fighter was underestimated by Amanda Nunes this month, following Pena’s submission victory over the Brazilian.Pena defeated Nunes with a rear naked choke in the second round of the UFC 269 co-main event to win the women’s bantamweight title, much to the shock of many fans.Nunes is widely considered the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, but the 33-year-old – who still holds her featherweight title – underestimated Pena ahead of the bout, according to Luiz Claudio.Claudio, long-time jiu-jitsu coach of Pena, told MMA Fighting: “I do think she underestimated her.“Same...
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Braun Strowman Changes Up His Look

Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) has changed up his look. He took to Instagram to show it off as he now has a blonde beard. He wrote the following in the caption:. “You just never know who’s gonna come meet ya!!!!! Pretty dope to sign an autograph for...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Friendship#Combat
The Independent

Dana White offers to take drug test as feud with Jake Paul continues

Dana White has said he will undergo random drug tests for a decade if Jake Paul does the same over the next two years.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 since beginning a venture in professional boxing, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley this month.That knockout victory followed Paul’s decision win against the 39-year-old in August, and the 24-year-old took to Twitter this week to share his “bucket list” of potential future opponents.Joining former boxing champions Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson were current title holders Tyson Fury and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, as well as UFC president White.Paul...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Nia Jax Reveals Backstage Reaction To Her Yelling “My Hole” On Raw, Her WWE Release

WWE has released quite a few surprising names in 2021, and fans were shocked when Nia Jax was released from her contract with the company back in November. Earlier this year Nia Jax faced off against Lana, and at one point she went for a leg drop on the apron. Unfortunately for Nia Jax she came crashing down on to the apron after Lana got out of the way, and she reacted to the pain by screaming “my hole!”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Goldberg Recalls What Went Wrong During The Infamous Match With Undertaker

Recently a guest of The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg commented on his match against Undertaker at Super Showdown in 2019, considered by many to be one of the worst matches of that year. The legend admitted that headbutting the door put him out before the match...
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul urged to call out Anderson Silva by former UFC champion

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman has questioned why Jake Paul is not calling out Anderson Silva for a boxing fight.Weidman won the UFC middleweight title from Silva in 2013, before retaining it against the Brazilian at the end of the year. Silva, considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, recently stepped over into boxing.In his first boxing bout, in March, the 46-year-old beat former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez via split decision. Silva then knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in the first round of their clash in September.Meanwhile,...
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On AEW Dynamite’s Move To TBS Next Week, Lots More

During a recent interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW Dynamite moving to TBS next week, how he thinks the company did in 2021, and lots more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On AEW Dynamite’s shift to TBS next week: “It’s awesome...
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns misses another live event

In the last few days there has been a lot of turmoil within WWE, after a major internal outbreak broke out in the backstage of the company, infecting several insiders and several of the company wrestlers, putting a strain on the federation's shows and their staging, with the cards of all the tapings and live events that were upset from start to finish due to the numerous defections that arrived.
WWE
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk reveals what was ‘strange’ about Anthony Joshua before title fight

Oleksandr Usyk has said he noticed “strange” behaviours in Anthony Joshua when studying footage of the Briton before their fight last year.Usyk comfortably outpointed Joshua in London in September to become WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion and remain undefeated.The Ukrainian looks set to fight Joshua again in 2022, likely in spring, with “AJ” having triggered a rematch clause, and Usyk has revealed a key element in his preparation for the first bout.Usyk, 34, told Forbes that he studied Joshua’s body language from previous fights, especially the Briton’s only other professional defeat – a stoppage loss to Andy...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Conor McGregor no longer only star as MMA continues journey to mainstream

Mixed martial arts is crossing into the mainstream. 2021 might have been the most significant year for the sport so far on its journey towards acceptance by the masses, with its flagship promotion the UFC putting together match-ups of great intrigue and competitiveness more often than ever while welcoming back full crowds.Conor McGregor fought more than once within a calendar year for the first time since 2016, helping to ensure at least two seismic events for UFC president Dana White and his team, while Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal – the next biggest stars in the company – also...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Several ROH Contracts

Months ago it was reported that with ROH going on hiatus, most talent deals were going to be up at the end of the year while other wrestlers will have their deals come due in March. Fightful Select reports Jonathan Gresham, Shane Taylor, and Silas Young’s deals are indeed up...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy