More Ideas On Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania Opponent

Seth Rollins has successfully transformed his person several times, and his latest evolution has resulted in his middle name being changed. Fans first learned of this in a new Top 25 matches of 2021 list from WWE, which referred to Rollins as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Then the new name popped up on advertisements for Day 1, and now Rollins has confirmed the new name is officially part of his ring name. He confirmed the news in a tweet, saying "Seth FREAKIN Rollins. On the birth cert babes", so it appears that the Freakin name will be sticking around.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO