More Ideas On Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania Opponent

Oleksandr Usyk has said he noticed “strange” behaviours in Anthony Joshua when studying footage of the Briton before their fight last year.Usyk comfortably outpointed Joshua in London in September to become WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion and remain undefeated.The Ukrainian looks set to fight Joshua again in 2022, likely in spring, with “AJ” having triggered a rematch clause, and Usyk has revealed a key element in his preparation for the first bout.Usyk, 34, told Forbes that he studied Joshua’s body language from previous fights, especially the Briton’s only other professional defeat – a stoppage loss to Andy...
