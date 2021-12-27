ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applied UV Stock (AUVI): Why The Price Dropped Today

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell by over 11% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) – a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (UVC) for surface areas and catalytic...

FuelCell Energy Stock (FCEL): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is a slight recovery from the 15%+ drop this week and the 35%+ drop over the past week.
Future Fintech Group Stock (FTFT): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) – a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider – increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Future FinTech announcing that the company established a new blockchain division that will manage its existing blockchain sector business which will include the further formulation and execution of its strategic growth plan.
Ocugen Stock (OCGN): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics and vaccines – increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Ocugen announcing today that its partner Bharat Biotech posted results from a Phase 2/3 trial conducted in India of candidate vaccine COVAXIN (BBV152) in children aged 2 – 18 years, demonstrating a robust neutralizing antibody response and favorable safety profile on the pre-print server medRXiv.
Integrated Media Technology Stock (IMTE): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTE) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTE) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Integrated Media Technology announcing the signing of an Assignment and Assumption Agreement to take over the rights and obligation on a Cooperation Agreement on developing a Blockchain business focusing on digital asset market platform mainly focusing on NFT (Non-Fungible Token) trading market.
Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Stock (BVXV): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses – increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to BiondVax Pharmaceuticals announcing the closing of an underwritten public offering of 4,144,068 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at a public offering price of $2.36 per ADS for gross proceeds to the company of approximately $9.8 million in the aggregate, inclusive of the successful execution of the full over-allotment, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. And each ADS represents 40 ordinary shares of BiondVax.
SuperCom Stock (SPCB): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) increased by over 45% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) – a global provider of Multi-Identity, IoT, Connectivity, and Cyber Security solutions for the global Public and Private Sectors – increased by over 45% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to SuperCom announcing that its Chairman of the Board Arie Trabelsi has notified the company that he has purchased recently 512,000 SPCB shares in the open market as part of his purchase program to purchase up to 3 million SPCB shares in the Open Market.
Biogen Stock (BIIB): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is a reversal from yesterday as the company stock price jumped over 9% yesterday.
Vector Group Stock (VGR): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) fell over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) fell over 35% during intraday trading today. The reason for the price drop has to do with Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) spinning off from Vector and trading on the New York Stock Exchange today.
CooTek Stock (CTK): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Hotties Up achieving success after it’s ranked as top 3 on the US iOS game chart. This is a casual game developed by Wrap Drive and published by Smillage, the game studio invested by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK). The story behind the success of Hotties Up is encouraging for Chinese game developers which are inspired to release new games through Smillage in the global market.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock (TEVA): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries being called for fueling opioid addiction in the state of New York, according to a jury. Teva Pharmaceutical is facing a high number of opioid-related lawsuits around the U.S.
Kanzhun Stock (BZ): $44 Price Target From Jefferies

The shares of Kanzhun Ltd (NASDAQ: BZ) have received a $44 price target from Jefferies. These are the details. The shares of Kanzhun Ltd (NASDAQ: BZ) have received a $44 price target from Jefferies. And Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong initiated coverage of Kanzhun with a “Buy” rating. Chong...
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock (MDRR): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ: MDRR) increased by over 30% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ: MDRR) increased by over 30% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the board of directors of Medalist Diversified REIT — a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. — approving a program that will allow management to purchase up to 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock in the open market, up to a maximum price of $4.80 per share.
Great Panther Mining Stock (GPL): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN: GPL) fell by over 6% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN: GPL) – a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas – fell by over 6% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to Great Panther Mining announcing that it intends to file a defense to three Notices of Infraction that were delivered by the Amapa State Environmental Agency to its Brazilian subsidiary Mina Tucano Ltda. on December 21, 2021. These notices were issued in connection with the Agency’s investigation of a fish mortality event at Areia and Silvestre Creeks. And its assertion that the incident was caused by a leak in a reclaimed water pipe at the Mina Tucano mine site.
Xeris Biopharma Stock (XERS): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) increased by over 17% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) – a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology – increased by over 17% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Xeris Biopharma announcing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Recorlev (levoketoconazole) for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing’s syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative.
Stocks inch higher in subdued trading on last day of 2021

Stocks are inching higher in early trading Friday, the final day of what turned out to be another big year on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were also up 0.1%. The S&P 500, which hit its latest record high on Wednesday, is heading for a gain of more than 27% for the year, or 29% including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the index gained in 2019. Trading was also subdued in overseas markets. U.S. stock trading operates on a regular schedule Friday, but bond trading closes early.
