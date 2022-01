A Republican governor, a Democrat mayor and a cadre of business and municipal executives were all on the same page in an effort stretching out years to attract the massive Taiwan Semiconductor factory to a swath of land in north Phoenix. The Business Journal spoke to all the key players involved for a behind-the scenes look at how the deal came together, and what it means for the future of the Valley, and Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO