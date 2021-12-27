ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s disastrous first year

By Editorials
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden has not had a good first year. Because they work for the president, White House staffers must publicly pretend to think otherwise, and last week they put out a memo titled “2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families.”. Mr. Biden started off on the wrong foot....

Washington Post

The 10 worst things Biden did in 2021

In my last column, I listed the 10 best things President Biden did in his first year in office. Here are the 10 worst (winnowing this list down to just 10 entries was extremely difficult):. 10. He canceled Operation Legend amid a record crime wave in U.S. cities. At least...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mic

Trump adviser reveals exactly how Republicans planned to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump’s inner circle had a plan to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Just ask them and they’ll tell you all about it. Peter Navarro, Trump’s resident hype man in the White House and a guy who invented a fake source to quote in his own books, wrote in his recently published memoir that he and far-right figurehead Steve Bannon worked together with Republican members of Congress to launch an effort to prevent Joe Biden’s legitimate victory from being certified. They called the scheme the Green Bay Sweep, and they swear that they were close to executing it — if it weren’t for that gosh darn violent insurrection attempt carried out by Trump supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Joe Biden was the most powerful man in the world as it fell apart around him in 2021

President Biden was billed as America’s savior from four years of political strife under former President Trump and the turmoil from the coronavirus pandemic, but the honeymoon period has quickly soured following his disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan, record inflation and gas prices and a COVID-19 death count that has surpassed his predecessor’s.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The New Yorker

Joe Biden’s Year of Hoping Dangerously

The best thing you can say about 2021 is that it will soon be over. A year that started with an insurrection at the Capitol is ending with more than eight hundred thousand Americans dead in the COVID pandemic, as a contagious new variant, Omicron, produces the biggest wave of cases yet. Inflation is the highest it has been in decades. The twenty-year U.S. war in Afghanistan concluded with an embarrassing and botched American retreat. The Republican Party, rather than rejecting the defeated ex-President, has redoubled its commitment to Trump and Trumpism, purged dissenters, and embraced outright denialism, whether of vaccines or election results. Who’d have thought that 2020 would ever look good by comparison?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Denver Post

Guest commentary: Joe Biden may not realize it— but Joe Manchin is saving his presidency

Rarely in Washington do you see the mettle that Sen. Joe Manchin put on display recently. By refusing to vote for the current iteration of the Build Back Better bill (BBB), the White House’s “transformative” social spending and climate change bill, the West Virginia Democrat put a key portion of President Biden’s legislative agenda on ice. But in all the fuss about the merits of the underlying legislation—and Manchin supports several of the provisions in it—we’re losing the most important element of the story: Manchin has bravely spotlighted exactly what’s wrong with Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

Biden's First Year Brings Modest Changes to Immigration Policy

As a presidential candidate last year, Joe Biden slammed the Trump administration's restrictive immigration policies and pledged to enact comprehensive reform that would reassert America's commitment to asylum-seekers and refugees. As Biden's first year in the White House ends, his record on immigration demonstrates as much continuity as change. In...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. President Biden signs $770 billion defense bill

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, for fiscal year 2022, which authorizes $770 billion in defense spending, the White House said on Monday. Earlier this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for the defense...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

