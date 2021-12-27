ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India to chair Counterterrorism Committee of UNSC in January next year

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): India will chair the Counterterrorism Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in January next year. This Committee was formed in September 2001 soon after the tragic terrorist attack of 9/11 in New York, while India had chaired this Committee in...

www.dallassun.com

wtvbam.com

Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Hardline Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, media reported on Monday. The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the...
albuquerqueexpress.com

India votes in favour of UNSC resolution to grant exemptions from sanctions on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

New York [United States], December 22 (ANI): India voted in favour of UNSC resolution to grant exemptions from sanctions on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan"India voted in favour of UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan," tweeted India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations. Further, India's...
TechRadar

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge to launch in India on January 6

Recently Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11T 5G as its last device for the year and today the smartphone maker has announced that it will introduce its first phone for 2022 on January 6. The company has rolled out media invites for the launch of Xiaomi 11i...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Highlight of India's presence at UNSC was its August presidency: Tirumurti

New York [US], December 30 (ANI): Expressing India's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the interest of the developing world, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti said the highlight of India's presence in the Security Council has been its presidency in August this year. Looking back on how 2021 panned...
AFP

Destitute 'heir' of India's emperors demands royal residence

A destitute Indian woman who claims she is heir to the dynasty that built the Taj Mahal has demanded ownership of an imposing palace once home to the Mughal emperors. "Can you imagine that the descendant of the emperors who built Taj Mahal now lives in desperate poverty?"
dallassun.com

Pakistan opposition rejects Imran Khan govt's mini-budget, terms it anti-people

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): Rejecting the mini-budget tabled by the Imran Khan government, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has termed it as an "anti-public budget". Rejecting the budget by the PTI led federal government, Bilawal said that Pakistan Prime Minister's deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) will...
AFP

India extends security law after botched army ambush

The Indian government extended on Thursday a special law giving armed forces sweeping powers in the north-eastern state of Nagaland, days after a botched army ambush killed 14 people. The killings triggered protests against the law which gives the armed forces sweeping powers to conduct raids, warrantless searches and open fire, with broad protection from prosecution. But the six-month extension issued by India's ministry of home affairs said the government believed the state was "in a disturbed and dangerous condition." "The use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," the government said, justifying the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).
BBC

Karnataka: India lawmaker sorry for 'lie down and enjoy rape' remark

An opposition lawmaker in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has apologised for joking about rape. "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it," Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar said in reply to speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's remark on chaos in the state assembly.
Fox News

China deploys armed robotic vehicles during standoff with India to deal with cold, difficult terrain: reports

Reports from India claim that China has started to deploy armed robotic vehicles to handle the altitude and terrain that has proven too difficult for its troops. China and India clashed in Sept. 2020 during a border dispute along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in an area known in China as Shenpaoshan and in India as Chushul, but the armies continued their standoff along the two nations' borders throughout 2021. China has now reportedly deployed unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to the region of Tibet to strengthen its position.
dallassun.com

China blames US for bringing serious humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the irresponsible withdrawal by the United States from Afghanistan has brought a serious humanitarian crisis to the Afghan people and enormous security challenges to regional stability. "The entire world witnessed the Kabul Moment, when the US forces left...
Daily Mail

'We considered them our friends but they treated us as less than human': Afghan soldier on Taliban 'kill list' slams UK government for evacuation chaos and says Foreign Office mandarin who enjoyed a holiday 'is a disaster'

A former Afghan soldier who was on the Taliban's 'kill list' has slammed the UK government for its handling of the evacuation of Kabul. The father, who is in his 30s and lived in the capital before he was smuggled out, branded Sir Philip Barton a 'disaster' after it emerged he stayed on holiday.
dallassun.com

Pakistan Slams Taliban Curbs on Afghan Women

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani government minister Monday criticized neighboring Afghanistan's ruling Islamist Taliban for placing curbs on women, denouncing the curbs as 'retrogressive thinking" and as posing threat to his country. Information Minister Fawad Hussain, while speaking to an Islamabad gathering, described the new Taliban government in Kabul as an...
dallassun.com

US waiver on in-person interview 'great move', says Indian H-1B visa holders

Washington/Philadelphia [US], December 25 (ANI): An H-1B visa holder from Washington on Friday (local time) hailed US State Department waiver on in-person interview requirement for some work-visa categories - H-1B, L-1 and O-1 and termed it as "great move."Sharing his experiences with ANI, Ishan Abhineet said, "I think it's a great move by US State Department. I can share my personal experience. I got married last month. My wife and I are both here on H-1B visas and we wanted to travel back to India for our marriage but we could not do that because my wife, would have to get a visa stamped in order to re-enter the US and she was looking for an online appointment in India.""But, she did not find any appointment and we had to get married here. Now, I feel that we can travel back to India, meet all our relatives without worry, me and her getting stuck in India," he added.
AFP

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar massacre

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned last week's massacre in Myanmar of more than 30 people, including two Save the Children staff, that was blamed on junta troops. The killings took place on Christmas Eve in eastern Kayah state, where pro-democracy rebels have been fighting the military, which took over the government from the democratically elected administration in February. In a statement released Wednesday evening, Security Council members "stressed the need to ensure accountability for this act." They also called "for the immediate cessation of all violence and emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and of ensuring safety of civilians."
