ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Broncos loss to the Raiders is about accountability

By Adam Malnati
Mile High Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos lost another game to the Las Vegas Raiders. This time, it was with a backup QB that has divided Broncos Country, and a defensive performance that should have resulted in a win. I usually sit down after Ian and I record the MHR Radio postgame recap...

www.milehighreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Candidates mentioned as Las Vegas Raiders next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hiring a new head coach to replace Jon Gruden and according to reports, four candidates are already in play. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources.
NFL
CowboyMaven

'Doomsday': Cowboys 'Most Dynamic Defense' Loses DT as Broncos Sign to Roster

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - and their "most dynamic defense in more than 40 years'' - just lost a contributor. Just as the Cowboys have gotten healthy along the defensive line in recent weeks, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore coming off the injury list, the room to keep a solid contributor on the roster has shriveled up.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Fangio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Broncos Country#Mhr Radio#Fg
Mile High Report

Say The Broncos Want to Build a Champion in 2022

Another losing season with helpless coaches tossing the talent that the Broncos do have up into the wind makes me yearn for better days. Super Bowl winning seasons are the best, but for the current state of the Broncos, a season with a winning record at home as well as in the division that includes a win over Kansas City that leads to a playoff berth would go a long way towards building the Broncos back to the team that nobody wants to play, especially in Denver, as well as a team that is always in the conversation for the AFC West title and the #1 seed in the playoffs, and a team that can attract free agents year after year. But Broncos Country will not be satisfied with JUST a playoff berth, so say the Broncos new ownership/Peyton Manning and George Paton find the right quarterback and want to win the 2022 season, I think that making as many of these moves as possible could lead the Broncos back to the promised land, but only as long as the first move happens, because without the right QB, 2022 will once again be a season to forget.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders: Winners and losers against Broncos

A few weeks ago, a lot of people, myself included, were ready to declare the Las Vegas Raiders dead. The Raiders were on a losing skid that appeared to have no end in sight and was encapsulated by a 39-point loss to the Chiefs. However, Las Vegas has risen from...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have been hit with some reserve/COVID lists this week. Mike Klis of 9News reported on Wednesday that Tim Patrick, Caden Sterns, Calvin Anderson and Tyrie Cleveland will all miss the game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being placed in COVID protocols. The team announced they activated center Lloyd Cushenberry from the reserve/COVID list and hope to have Mike Purcell off the list too by Sunday.
NFL
Mile High Report

Stats in the belfry - Denver Bronco stat review Week 16

The Denver Broncos’ defense is currently allowing 17.3 points per game and has allowed 17 and 15 points in the last two Bronco games - both losses. The defense has now allowed 17 or fewer points in ten games this season. The Broncos are 7-3 in those games. In games where the team has allowed more than 17, the Broncos are 0-5. Also remember that the defense is directly responsible for only 26 of the 29 touchdowns allowed by the Broncos this season since the team has allowed a kickoff return TD, a fumble return TD and an interception return TD.
NFL
Mile High Report

Disappointing trench play raises some long-term questions for Denver

The hope of the 2021 Denver Broncos was that a ground game led by a Mike Munchak-coached OL with star backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, when paired with a stellar Vic Fangio defense, would be enough to propel Denver into a playoff bid. Unfortunately, the investments made in the...
NFL
Mile High Report

In Memoriam: John Madden

This may seem like a strange post for a Denver Bronco site, but as we were all reminded recently with the passing of DT, once in a while life, or its shadow twin, intrudes on football. I'm a lifelong Bronco fan. I was in the stands at the old Mile...
NFL
Mile High Report

Which Broncos players are you watching down the stretch?

When the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Charger in Week 17 they will still mathematically have a shot at the playoffs. The chances are less than one percent, but I am telling you there’s a chance. But not really. As Ian St. Clair and I discussed on...
NFL
Mile High Report

Bronco Fan Rooting Guide: Weeks 17 and 18

Now hope may seem lost, and in all likelihood it is lost, but the Broncos are not mathematically eliminated yet so I'm going to keep this thing going. Currently the Broncos have less than 1% chance to make the playoffs according to 538 and Football Outsiders. If the Broncos win out 538 still has the Broncos at less than 1% chance and they need serious help but a loss seals what already seems like reality. With so many cogs needing to work perfectly and such small chances of the Broncos making it, I will be doing the final two weeks together. Here is the main path the Broncos must take, and the rest of the NFL must submit to, for the Broncos to reach the post-season. So here is the rooting guide for the final two weeks of the season if you are a Bronco fan:
NFL
milehighsports.com

Broncos secure their place at bottom of AFC West following loss to the Raiders

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos dueled to determine which team was the worst in the division, and the Broncos lost, securing their place in the division’s cellar. Meanwhile, the Chiefs were locking up the division and the Chargers were authoring one of the season’s most...
NFL
Mile High Report

How do the Broncos re-match up with the Chargers?

The Denver Broncos playoff hopes are dead, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to play for over the last two weeks of the year. The Broncos have now reached a point in the season where they’re fighting for a chance to avoid some rather dubious history. If Denver loses out they’ll finish with the fifth straight losing season, the longest streak since the 17-year stretch following the Broncos’ founding in 1960. A loss to the Los Angeles Chargers or Kansas City Chiefs would also break Fangio’s current tie with Lou Saban for most losses as head coach, which mean’s he’d own sole possession of the worst start in franchise history. So there’s more than pride at stake when the Broncos head to L.A. to spoil the Charger’s season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy