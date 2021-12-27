The Broncos loss to the Raiders is about accountability

Another losing season with helpless coaches tossing the talent that the Broncos do have up into the wind makes me yearn for better days. Super Bowl winning seasons are the best, but for the current state of the Broncos, a season with a winning record at home as well as in the division that includes a win over Kansas City that leads to a playoff berth would go a long way towards building the Broncos back to the team that nobody wants to play, especially in Denver, as well as a team that is always in the conversation for the AFC West title and the #1 seed in the playoffs, and a team that can attract free agents year after year. But Broncos Country will not be satisfied with JUST a playoff berth, so say the Broncos new ownership/Peyton Manning and George Paton find the right quarterback and want to win the 2022 season, I think that making as many of these moves as possible could lead the Broncos back to the promised land, but only as long as the first move happens, because without the right QB, 2022 will once again be a season to forget.

