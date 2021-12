More than 100 players are currently in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols as more cases are popping up following Christmas. In an effort to avoid more postponements, and align themselves with the CDC's guidelines, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to lower the amount of days an asymptomatic player must spend in quarantine if they test positive for the virus. Previously all players had to be sidelined for 10 days, or register two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart to exit protocols. However, the new guidelines will reportedly allow an asymptomatic player who is no longer contagious to exit protocols after six days.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO