ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tierra Whack Breaks Down “Body Of Water”

Genius
 5 days ago

Tierra Whack stopped by Genius to discuss her latest hit “Body Of Water.” The track is produced...

genius.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Bebe Rexha Breaks Down in Tears in "Honest Update" on Body Image

Watch: Bebe Rexha Talks Doja Cat Collab at 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Bebe Rexha is getting real with her fans. The 32-year-old singer posted an emotional TikTok on Monday, Dec. 27, giving fans an "honest update" about her recent weight gain and how it's affected not only her self-confidence but also her ability to enjoy the holiday season.
CELEBRITIES
Genius

Lauren Jauregui Breaks Down The Meaning “On Guard”

“On Guard” is Lauren Jauregui latest hit and has been streamed over 2 million times on Spotify to date. The track features 6LACK and is produced by Ray “Quasi” Nelson & Jahaan Sweet. The song is off Lauren’s latest EP Prelude and was inspired by the way she approaches relationships.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tierra Whack
Bossip

Ooh Na, Na: Rihanna Shuts Down Fenty Beauty Baby Rumor In Hilarious DM Exchange With A Fan

Rihanna is setting those pesky pregnant rumors straight, well…kinda. Following her historic National Hero of Barbados award on Nov. 28, some social media detectives were hard at work speculating whether the Fenty Beauty billionaire was expecting her first child with her Harlem honey A$AP Rocky. A few fans and critics swore that the star was hiding a burgeoning baby bump as she dazzled in a silky caramel-colored gown by Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta during the prestigious ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
Hyperallergic

When an Artist’s Body Breaks Down, Human Relations Become Crucial

There is a way in which the human body functions like a machine, and the artist or their entire studio operation also easily slot into this machinist metaphor. And like many systems in the world, their inner workings become the subjects of intense scrutiny, study, and appreciation when they break down. Michael Mandiberg’s Timeframe exhibition gives the viewer a window into a period of time when the artist had to deal with the breakdown of their own body due to a bout with aggressive cancer, and this window allows me to see the inner workings of their studio and the lively and supportive relationships with their assistants.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Of Water
Western Queens Gazette

Crossing The Water: Body And Soul

This inspiring and informative memoir by Albert Nadler is immediately involving. Nadler is a gifted storyteller who wrote a compelling memoir for readers of any age or background. It is a first-hand account of a historic time from a very personal and human perspective, and it brings the times into full relief. You will feel like you are living through it with him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Genius

U.K. Rapper Central Cee Delivers His First “Daily Duppy” Freestyle

On December 25, London rapper Central Cee blessed fans with his first-ever entry in GRM Daily's “Daily Duppy” freestyle series. The song has two parts—the first was produced by British beatmaker Young Chencs, while the second was handled by New York City artist Cash Cobain. The boast-heavy track quickly landed in the Top 20 on the Genius Top Songs chart.
MUSIC
TIME

Breaking Down The Wheel of Time's Season Finale

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Amazon Prime Video series, The Wheel of Time. As this mostly crappy year comes to an increasingly crappy close , one of the rare high points in these Omicron times was getting to watch the finale to the first season of The Wheel of Time . As a longtime fan of the books series , I was elated: seeing The Wheel of Time realized onscreen is something many of us have been awaiting for literal decades and thought would never actually happen. I am amazed and thrilled this thing even exists.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ciara stops traffic for photoshoot in fiery hot festive outfit

Ciara has shared a series of new pictures looking fiery hot in a festive suit. The 36-year-old braved the chilly December weather as she rocked no tee and just a bright red blazer securely fastened and pants set from her collection. Posing outside the store on a pedestrian crossing, the...
NFL
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy