Alabama State

Severe Storms Possible for Central Alabama on Wednesday and This Weekend

By Mary K
 4 days ago
As we are coming to a close for 2021 there is the possibility for severe weather on two separate occasions. A potential threat is for Wednesday and this weekend. There will be a cold front that will be moving into our coverage that will bring showers, thunderstorms, and the potential for...

Related
Tornado Warning For West Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Marion, Fayette, and Lamar counties until 7:15p. Specifically, southeastern Marion county, northwestern Fayette county, and northeastern Lamar counties are the affected areas. Seek shelter now if you are in those areas. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715...
ALABAMA STATE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Several West Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pickens, Greene and Sumter counties until 8:15p. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN PICKENS...NORTHERN GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN SUMTER COUNTIES... AT 727 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER PANOLA, OR...
ALABAMA STATE
Tornado Warning Issued for Tuscaloosa, Bibb and Hale Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Tuscaloosa, Hale and Bibb counties. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... NORTHEASTERN HALE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... SOUTHWESTERN BIBB COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tornado Warning For Walker County

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Walker County. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL 800 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL WALKER COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 830 PM CST.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
NWS Issues Tornado Watch North Of Tuscaloosa

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Watch for several Northern Alabama counties until 10p. Primary threats include a few tornadoes likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Scattered damaging winds are likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible. Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Downtown Winfield Hit By Tornado

Reports are coming in on the damage in Winfield, after a tornado reportedly hit the downtown area. Multiple reports on social media have come in over the last hour. Many have asked people to pray for those in Winfield impacted by the storm. Here's more information from our partners at...
WINFIELD, AL
Special Weather Statement Issued For Pickens, Tuscaloosa, and Greene Counties

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of our listening area by the National Weather Service in Birmingham:. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tuscaloosa, southeastern Pickens and northern Greene Counties through 1145 PM CST... At 1108 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Johnston Lake, or near Aliceville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Aliceville, Union, Knoxville, Benevola, Johnston Lake, Mantua, Jena, Snoddy, Pleasant Ridge, Ralph, Pioneer and Lewiston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Flash Flood Warning Issued For Bibb and Shelby Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Flash Flood Warning for several West Alabama counties including Bibb and Shelby counties. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. FLASH FLOOD WARNING. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL. 1039 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Viral Star From Alabama Gets Millions Of Views

I love living in West Alabama, but, of late all we hear about is another shooting. Two mornings this week, including today, someone was shot in Tuscaloosa. If that's not enough, we all heard about the house explosion this week claiming another life. Who's ready for some good news? Well, if this doesn't make you smile, giggle, laugh, snicker, chuckle, grin, crack up, snort or experience some merriment and/or mirth (never had a chance to use those words before) I give up until 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
Destructive Feral Hogs Annoying Families In West Alabama

Some families in the Tuscaloosa region and surrounding areas are having to go to war day in and day out with these monsters. Feral essentially means in a wild state after escape from captivity. According to the USDA, Feral hogs can carry harmful organisms and pathogens. This can lead to infecting humans with the Swine Flu, Hepatitis, E. Coli and Salmonella. Just to name a few of the many diseases carried by these out of control destructive pigs.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa, AL
