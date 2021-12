Jake is the Vice President of Marketing for Red Stag Fulfillment, an order fulfillment company for ecommerce businesses. Supply chain professionals across the world are grinding their teeth so loud you can hear it at night. The stress and worry about what’s happening and what could be next are wearing many down. And the natural inclination is to hit the pause button on new moves, shipments, restocks and partnerships. For some, it feels “right” to take a step back and bring things to a halt while trying to figure out what’s going on right now.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO