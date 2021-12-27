ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers waiving Brad Wanamaker, signing Keifer Sykes

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPNt8_0dWpSHtG00

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Brad Wanamaker and plan to sign guard Keifer Sykes, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Keifer Sykes has been waiting for The Call. He finally got it Sunday night from Pacers GM Chad Buchanan. He left Chicago for Indy at 4am and tested negative.

Three days before his 28th birthday, Sykes is about to play in an NBA game for the first time.

https://t.co/cGfDy5LvHK pic.twitter.com/YzABDCpzMp5:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OcjHm_0dWpSHtG00

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

CSKA eyeing Brad Wanamaker in case of return in Europe

sportando.basketball/en/cska-eyeing…4:43 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

The Indiana Pacers signed guard Keifer Sykes to a two-year deal, a league source told @Jorge Sierra. The second year is a team option. Sykes led the G League in assists per game. – 1:30 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers are making a change to their backcourt, signing PG Keifer Sykes, source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski’s report.

He was with them in training camp and averaged 16.3 points and 8.0 assists per game with the Mad Ants. – 11:44 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Brad Wanamaker and plan to sign guard Keifer Sykes, sources tell ESPN. – 11:30 AM

The Pacers have signed Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal, and he will wear number 10. -via NBA.com / October 6, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Brad Wanamaker is signing a training camp deal with the Pacers, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 5, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: Brad Wanamaker and the curious case of bad apples

In a rather widely expected move, the Indiana Pacers finally cut ties with veteran point guard Brad Wanamaker, marking an end to the 32-year-old’s uneventful three-month stint with the Blue and Gold. Safe to say, Wanamaker was particularly far from a loved figure among Pacers circles, as he was...
NBA
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Brad Wanamaker to Wizards

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Wizards are signing guard Brad Wanamaker on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. He spent the season with Indiana until waived this week. Emiliano Carchia: The Washington Wizards are signing Brad Wanamaker, sources tell me and @yakovmeir1. Wanamaker has played 22 games with the Pacers this season averaging 3.4ppg.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Brad Wanamaker
Person
Chad Buchanan
Person
Keifer Sykes
RealGM

Pacers Sign Nate Hinton To 10-Day Hardship Deal

The Indiana Pacers have signed Nate Hinton to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Hinton appeared in 21 games last season with the Dallas Mavericks. In 14 G League games this season, Hinton is averaging 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#Pacers Gm#Indy#Jorge Sierra#The G League#Nba Com
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 non-trade options the Cavs should consider replacing Ricky Rubio with

The Cavs have lost Ricky Rubio for the season. The worst fears were realized this evening when the Cavs found out one of their key pieces for the season has been lost. Ricky Rubio is out for the year with a torn left ACL. The injury usually takes 6-9 months to rehab and recover from, though more complicated cases could see 12-16 months. It’s unknown how long Rubio’s injury will take to heal, and considering Rubio was in a contract year and playing well enough to get another big-time deal, the injury couldn’t have come at a worse time.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with one NBA team Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy