Pacers waiving Brad Wanamaker, signing Keifer Sykes

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Brad Wanamaker and plan to sign guard Keifer Sykes, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Keifer Sykes has been waiting for The Call. He finally got it Sunday night from Pacers GM Chad Buchanan. He left Chicago for Indy at 4am and tested negative.

Three days before his 28th birthday, Sykes is about to play in an NBA game for the first time.

https://t.co/cGfDy5LvHK pic.twitter.com/YzABDCpzMp – 5:38 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

CSKA eyeing Brad Wanamaker in case of return in Europe

sportando.basketball/en/cska-eyeing… – 4:43 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

The Indiana Pacers signed guard Keifer Sykes to a two-year deal, a league source told @Jorge Sierra. The second year is a team option. Sykes led the G League in assists per game. – 1:30 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers are making a change to their backcourt, signing PG Keifer Sykes, source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski’s report.

He was with them in training camp and averaged 16.3 points and 8.0 assists per game with the Mad Ants. – 11:44 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Brad Wanamaker and plan to sign guard Keifer Sykes, sources tell ESPN. – 11:30 AM

The Pacers have signed Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal, and he will wear number 10. -via NBA.com / October 6, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Brad Wanamaker is signing a training camp deal with the Pacers, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 5, 2021