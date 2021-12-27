ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Bay Ecosystem: Lawrence Wetlands Preserve Is Becoming a Reality

By James Dissette
chestertownspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a $250,000 grant from the National Park Service Chesapeake Gateways program, Sultana Education Foundation continues with its most complex project yet—the restoration and preservation of the Lawrence Wetlands Preserve. Adjacent to the hiking trail and hidden from sight by a wall of phragmites, the 8.5-acre wetlands...

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Kaʻena Point and Kahoʻolawe receive funding to conserve wetland ecosystem

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is awarding over $20 million to 25 wetland ecosystem conservations — including two in Hawaiʻi. Both are Hawaiʻi Department of Land Natural Resources projects, which will be providing matching funds. The Kaʻena Point Coastal Wetland Ecosystem Protection Project will receive $231,775...
ENVIRONMENT
Smoky Mountain News

Smokies project will require filling in small wetland

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park plans to build an annex to its existing headquarters building, and a comment period open through Jan. 9 will take input on the results of a study investigating the project’s likely impact to wetlands and floodplains. The project area would occur within the...
POLITICS
Spencer Evening World

Hiker's Path: Winter hiking in the wetlands

Recently, I made it out to the Bean Blossom Bottoms Nature Preserve to hike. One of my friends who had never been there went with me, so I became an unofficial tour guide for one of my favorite nature preserves.  For me, winter is a great time to visit this wetland area.  ...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake Bay#Freshwater Ecosystem
WAFB

SLU collecting used Christmas trees to enhance wetlands

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Southeastern Louisiana University say they will be collecting discarded Christmas trees again this year to benefit the state’s wetlands. This is the 26th year SLU has held its Christmas tree recycling program. Discarded Christmas trees can be dropped off and used for wetland...
HAMMOND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
culturemap.com

John Bunker Sands Wetland Center presents Before the S'Mores: Christmas At The Wetland

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. John Bunker Sands Wetland Center will present a down-to-earth celebration with a Christmas carol sing-a-long, hot chocolate around the campfire, and a special visit by Father Christmas. Guests can make and take away a handmade Christmas ornament to remind them of the Wetland. This event will be held outside, so dress warmly and bring a blanket and chair for the campfire. A traditional wassail adult beverage will be available for additional purchase for guests over 21.
FESTIVAL
hawaiitelegraph.com

Precious Artifacts Found in Time Capsule Beneath Confederate Statue

A rust-colored almanac from 1875, a cloth envelope and a silver coin were found Wednesday in a time capsule that sat beneath a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Virginia for more than 130 years. Two other books and a small pamphlet were also found inside the...
SCIENCE
chestertownspy.org

Adkins Mystery Monday: A Final Creature for the Year

Happy Mystery Monday and Happy Holidays! For our final mystery of the year, we have this! Do you know what this is? Bonus points if you know what creature it belongs to!. Last week, we asked you about the eastern red cedar (Juniperus virginiana)! Eastern red cedar is dioecious, meaning that the male and female are separate plants. Males have yellowish brown flowers, while the females have a lighter blue flower followed by the aromatic blue fruits. Eastern red cedars are excellent plants for wildlife, offering lots of shelter and food!
LIFESTYLE
chestertownspy.org

House of the Week: “Marsh House”

If you are a nature lover, is doesn’t get much better than this- imagine your house floating above the marsh in total privacy and enjoying the sights and sounds of waterfowl who share this unique site with you. The house is sited close to the driveway for minimal disruption to the surrounding marsh and its main floor is a story above the ground for flood control. The house’s footprint is angled from the access road to provide spectacular unobstructed views of Swann Creek and its marina in the foreground against the background of the Chesapeake Bay. Further down the access road is a carriage house with guest quarters above near a long wooden walkway through the marsh to the pier. The discreet lighting below the edge of the walkway guides your way for a twilight stroll.
HOME & GARDEN
chestertownspy.org

Out and About (Sort of): Shortages by Howard Freedlander

In 2021, talk continued incessantly about Covid, particularly the latest Omicron variant, the political dysfunction in Washington and a return to normal (briefly). Tornadoes tore through the south. Mass shootings remained a deadly force. Space flights resumed, thanks to billionaire explorers. Another phenomenon enveloped everyday lives: shortages of skilled workers...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
lakecountyexam.com

Warner Wetland map to be published in new book

A new map of the Warner Wetlands, located just below the Hart Mountain National Antelope Wildlife Refuge and east of Plush, has been honored by other mapmakers and will appear in the 37th volume of the ESRI Map book in July 2022. The new map was designed by Bureau of...
PLUSH, OR
CBS Boston

Newport Mansions To Require Proof Of COVID Vaccine Booster For Eligible Visitors

NEWPORT, R.I. (CBS) — Visitors to the iconic Newport Mansions in Rhode Island will soon need to be vaccinated – and boosted if eligible – to tour the Gilded Age landmarks. Starting Jan. 3, everyone 5 years and older must be fully vaccinated – meaning they’re two weeks past completing a two-dose vaccine series or getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And beginning Jan. 15, proof of a COVID booster shot will be required for all of those eligible. Vaccine recipients become eligible for a booster six months after their initial vaccination process. A negative COVID test will not be accepted as an alternative. Masks are also required at all times inside the mansions. Vaccine proof can come in the form of “various government applications or a physical vaccination record or photograph of it.” A photo ID must also be presented along with vaccine proof.  
NEWPORT, RI
CBS LA

US Coast Guard Reports Oil Clean Up Done, Shoreline Back To Normal Condition

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday announced that Southern California shoreline segments affected by an oil spill have been returned to their original condition. “The spill response will now enter a transition period; the Unified Command will monitor tarball and oiling incidents along with associated sampling results to determine the source of the oil,” according to a statement released by the U.S. Coast Guard. The United Command consisted of the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response (CDFF- OSPR), the County of Orange, the County of San Diego, and the Responsible Party. “Once the Unified Command determines the transition period should end, the response will officially conclude and the U.S. Coast Guard and CDFW- OSPR will return to their standard pollution response posture as natural resource trustees,” according to the statement. The multi-agency response began on Oct. 2, after reports of an oil release began impacting Southern California. The U.S. Coast Guard urged the public to report any sizable sightings of oil or oily debris by contacting the National Response Center Hotline at 800- 424-8802.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy