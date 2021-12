Lawsuits over North Carolina’s new congressional and state legislative maps have been fast-tracked by the courts and will be heard right after the New Year’s Holiday. The North Carolina League of Conservation Voters (NCLCV), one of the plaintiffs in the case against the maps, has requested the court consider imposing the so-called “optimized maps” (see page 62) they created for both the state legislative and congressional districts. They argue that their maps create greater political fairness.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO