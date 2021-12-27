New Arizona COVID-19 cases over 7,600 due to holiday lag
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Arizona’s latest number of daily new COVID-19...
Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
The Virginia Department of Health is following the lead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group and recommending Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Virginia is now looking for COVID cases in our poop...well samples collected from wastewater treatment centers. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) launched the initiative at 25 sites throughout the state in September, thanks to funding from the federal government. One utility that's collecting weekly samples for...
The U.S. has reported more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16. There have been more than 794,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
THREE patients at a hospital have contracted a dangerous fungal infection. Oregon Health Authority is now investigating an outbreak of Candida auris, a type of yeast rare in the United States. The state's first-ever case was detected at Salem Health on December 11 and confirmed on December 17 in a...
More than 400 Marylanders have died from COVID-19 since early December, according to data released from the Department of Health on Tuesday. The information on deaths was released for the first time since a Dec. 4 cyberattack took many of Maryland’s COVID surveillance statistics offline. The 415 deaths since...
Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
A health-care "disaster" was declared at two Maryland hospitals Friday as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed more than 450% in the past month at the facilities, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced. The medical provider's announcement came as Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, announced on Twitter that she...
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 1,816 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as four additionals deaths. The rolling, seven-day average for new cases is 1,300 per day, and the average positive rate is 11.3%, the Utah Department of Health said. School-aged children accounted for 186...
The Hamilton County Health Department reported 19 additional COVID-19 Deaths on Monday and 248 new positive cases. The total number of cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 68,617. The number of people who have succumbed to the virus now stands at 772. The county has 1,840 active cases.
PHOENIX – Arizona health officials on Thursday reported 3,222 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths from the virus. That put the state’s documented pandemic totals at 1,347,405 infections and 23,841 fatalities, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard. Hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected...
SALT LAKE CITY — Although the number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday is higher than any single day since January, Utah health officials plan to follow the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and shorten quarantine recommendations to five days. Dr. Angela Dunn, executive...
OVERVIEW: WHO Recommends Canceling Holiday Events; Quebec Closing Schools; Biden To Address Nation Tuesday. World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday recommended delaying or canceling holiday events. Quebec will implement new restrictions, closing schools, bars and casinos as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian...
From Thursday to Monday, the state says it confirmed 32,957 new cases of COVID-19. That works out to an average of 6,591 cases per day statewide — not far off from the daily averages about a week ago. Other states, such as New York and Florida, have seen cases...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,303 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 29, and 7 new deaths since Tuesday. “Today we are reporting a very high number of COVID-19 cases. This large number is likely the result of a combination of the Omicron variant and holiday events,” says […]
