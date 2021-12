Alabama didn’t play its best tonight by any stretch, but they found a way to win. The first half was an ugly affair, ending in a 33-33 tie after Tennessee had led for most of the way. The problem keeping opponents off the offensive glass reared its ugly head yet again. Freshman center Charles Bediako was pulled early in the game following a possession where the Vols managed three consecutive boards as he stood nearly flat-footed. Keon Ambrose-Hylton didn’t have much more luck when he came into the game. It’s apparent at this point that the rebuilt frontcourt is a legitimate weakness against bigger teams, and Tennessee is every bit of that.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO