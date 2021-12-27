ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Reviewer absolutely loves the Kia EV6, says it’s near perfect

By Andrei Nedelea Published by
motor1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the Kia EV6 one of the most desirable electric cars currently on the market? Kris Rifa from Norway seems to think so, after he spent some time with the new Korean EV, testing its range, charging and just how well it works as a car, particularly as an electric car...

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Thundertruck looks like a Cybertruck for Beyond Thunderdome

With electric vehicle mandates in place in countries worldwide, new automotive manufacturers are seemingly popping up left and right in an attempt to bring new electric vehicles to market. While most electric vehicles out there look like traditional cars and trucks, some are entirely deviating from typical vehicle design trends and going for something completely different. Tesla started the wild design trend for electric pickups with its Cybertruck, and now a new EV called the Thundertruck has been revealed by a team from the creative agency Wolfgang. This new Thundertruck appears similar to the Cybertruck in some respects, but looks more like it’s been customized for a post-apocalyptic waste.
CARS
ccenterdispatch.com

Kia EV6 Officially Gets 310 Miles of Range

Kia's first dedicated all-electric model will be able to go 310 miles on a full charge, according to official Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) figures released this week. The new EV6 is an all-electric CUV that will be available in different versions. The long-range models will use a 77.4-kWh battery and rear-wheel drive to get the maximum range of 310 miles, while the all-wheel-drive version with the same size pack will go 274 miles. A version with a smaller pack, 58 kWh, will get 232 miles of range.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia#Electric Cars#Reviewer#Design#Vehicles#Korean#Ev#Wltp#The Long Range Rwd#The Long Range Awd
topgear.com

A 1,000-mile endurance challenge in a Kia EV6

Whatever Edison can do, we can try and do better... One hundred and eleven years ago, electric cars were killing it. They were more numerous in big cities like London and New York than cars with pistons. In fact, electric power had been quite the thing since the late 1800s: quiet, without the noxious fumes of internal combustion or the horse’s tendency to randomly defecate on city streets, battery powered carriages were perfectly suited to urban work. But they suffered from the same malaise that we still fixate upon today: they lacked range, were awkward to charge, and cost more than contemporary, mass produced cars with engines. Some people saw the potential, mind. Kept the faith, felt the literal electric thrill of motivated electrons. And one in particular did more than most, a certain Thomas Alva Edison.
CARS
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Cars
motor1.com

Can a Tesla Model 3 beat a Nissan GT-R in a drag race?

In the late 2000s, long before electric cars were king of the drag strip, a unique supercar from Japan was the gold standard for acceleration. When it debuted in 2008, the R35 Nissan GT-R shocked the supercar world with its advanced drivetrain and ability to beat just about any supercar in a drag race. Over a decade later the Nissan GT-R is still an impressive machine, however, it has new competition from EVs that are quickly becoming a favourite for drag racers.
CARS
motor1.com

Volkswagen teases ID Buzz again, announces it’s 'coming soon'

Probably the most highly anticipated electric Volkswagen ever, the ID Buzz is expected to debut sometime in 2022 with retro-inspired styling hiding modern electric power and tech. It will be built on the MEB architecture, just like all of the smaller electric offerings from Volkswagen, but it will get the largest battery pack so far fitted to a vehicle underpinned by this platform.
CARS
motor1.com

Patent reveals Tesla Cybertruck's potential folding rear seats

There has been plenty of buzz online about the potential for folding rear seats in the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck. We remember a few people tweeted at and/or replied to Tesla CEO Elon Musk asking about it, and even suggested that it would be a solid option if the electric pickup truck's rear seats folded down revealing access to the vehicle's bed, or vault, as Tesla calls it.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes Vision EQXX Teaser Videos Preview EV With 621-Mile Range

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept will debut on January 3, 2022. To build interest in the hyper-efficient electric vehicle, the German brand has a series of teaser videos that showcase the stories behind the car's development. The first video (embedded above) is about the genesis of the EQXX project. Mercedes...
CARS
insideevs.com

Kia EV6 Takes On Genesis GV60 In Brotherly Korean EV Showdown

At the moment, Hyundai Motor Group offers three dedicated electric vehicles based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP): the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60. They are pretty different when it comes to design, with the Ioniq 5 being arguably the most distinct of the trio. That’s...
CARS
motor1.com

Tesla removes Roadster pricing, no longer takes reservations

Tesla said back in 2017 when it unveiled the Roadster that it would go on sale in 2020. We’re now in 2021, the automotive industry is suffering setbacks, and the Roadster is a model that Tesla has been delaying into uncertainty after it was clear the initial sales start deadline was going to be missed.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
insideevs.com

Is The Kia EV6 Charging Port Location Flawed?

The Kia EV6 is one of the most anticipated new electric car models on the market, but despite all its advantages, it's not perfect. During detailed testing of the car, Bjørn Nyland found that the location of the charging port is not optimal, because - as we can see in the video (4:53-5:40) - the charging flap is within the rear area that gets the dirtiest.
CARS
MacRumors Forums

Review: Twinkly's HomeKit-Compatible String Lights Are Perfect for the Holidays

Twinkly has been making smartphone-controlled string lights and decorations for some time now, but earlier this fall, the company added HomeKit integration to all of its Generation II devices, allowing them to be controlled with Siri voice commands and the Home app in addition to the Twinkly app. Second-generation Twinkly...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy