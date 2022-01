We asked you all how to spot a NYer in 10 seconds and the answers may finally put to rest the age old question: what makes you a true NYer?

Below are some of our favorite responses. Can you relate?

1. You’ve fully cried in public

2. “20 blocks, ah that’s nothing!”

3. You take cross walk signals as suggestions

4. “Caw-fee”

5. You walk at the speed of light

6. You wear only black

7. You could care less when seeing a celebrity

8. You are rarely impressed

9. You know all the subway exits and all the cross streets

10. You mind your business

11. You talk out loud to yourself

12. You use hand gestures

13. You’re loud

14. You don’t fear rats

15. Your tote bag carries everything you’d ever need

16. You know everything about your bodega guy

17. You walk with headphones in and a coffee in hand

18. You can spot a non-NYer in 2 seconds

19. “Yeeeerrrrr”

20. You have champagne taste on a beer budget

21. You swerve fast through foot traffic

22. You say it like it is while everyone is sugarcoating it

23. You’ll make sure people know you’re a true New York

24. You only make eye contact with your final destination

25. You eat your entire meal while walking

