Bates County Memorial Hospital is grateful to the students, staff and families of Miami R-1, who donated $889.57 to the Bates County Community Health Foundation for the BCMH Cares Free mammograms for Women. The funds were raised at Miami’s Pink games and other activities throughout October Awareness Month. Monies donated to BCMH Cares means more local women who are uninsured/underinsured can get screening mammograms, and follow-up services when needed. Miami schools have been donating to BCMH Cares from the proceeds of their annual Pink volleyball games going back to 2016!

10 DAYS AGO