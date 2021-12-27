Preliminary Results for KidCourse 1800 Survey

The Town of Clayton recently conducted a survey of parcels located along Route 12 between the Village of Clayton and the Town of Orleans boundary line with regard to the interest in municipal water infrastructure to serve that vicinity. Parcels located along Route 12, and adjacent to parcels along Route 12, were included in the survey. The total parcels surveyed was 112. Of this number, the Town received the following responses: 33 Yes, 21 No, 5 Maybe, and 53 No Response. At this time the Town of Clayton has determined that there is not enough contiguous interest along the corridor to pursue district formation. The Town will reevaluate at another time in the future to be determined by the Town Board.

CLAYTON, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO