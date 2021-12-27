ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Preliminary Results for KidCourse 1800 Survey

nassaubay.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results are in! A special thank you to the 219 residents who participated in...

nassaubay.com

townofclayton.com

Route 12 Water District Survey Results

The Town of Clayton recently conducted a survey of parcels located along Route 12 between the Village of Clayton and the Town of Orleans boundary line with regard to the interest in municipal water infrastructure to serve that vicinity. Parcels located along Route 12, and adjacent to parcels along Route 12, were included in the survey. The total parcels surveyed was 112. Of this number, the Town received the following responses: 33 Yes, 21 No, 5 Maybe, and 53 No Response. At this time the Town of Clayton has determined that there is not enough contiguous interest along the corridor to pursue district formation. The Town will reevaluate at another time in the future to be determined by the Town Board.
CLAYTON, NY
The Dispatch

Preliminary Pines Budget Released

OCEAN PINES – With a proposed budget for the coming fiscal year, association officials are now set to review the spending plan in upcoming meetings. As part of the annual budget process, the Ocean Pines Association Budget and Finance Committee will hold a review of the community’s proposed spending plan for fiscal year 2022-2023 during a series of public meetings set for Jan. 4-6.
OCEAN PINES, MD
republic-online.com

Preliminary plat approved for Paola Crossings development

PAOLA – A Casey’s convenience store is proposed to be built at the corner of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane as part of the planned Paola Crossings development. Paola City Council members, during their Dec. 14 meeting, approved a preliminary plat for the development, which will be located on a 36-acre tract of land along Paola’s primary entryway across from Walmart and near the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane.
PAOLA, KS
The Holland Sentinel

Saugatuck releases results of citizen survey

SAUGATUCK — Infrastructure is the number one thing residents of Saugatuck want their city government to focus on in 2022, according to a survey of the community. Ahead of a city council goal-setting session, the city of Saugatuck asked residents to fill out an online survey to help elected officials choose future projects.
SAUGATUCK, MI
#City Council
ptonline.net

COVID vaccination survey results for Mercer County are in

PRINCETON — Answers received by a survey of the opinions Mercer County residents have about COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed recently after the results were tabulated. The survey was conducted over several weeks, according to Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. Puckett posted the results on his Facebook page. “In a...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
bernco.gov

Community Survey

The City and the County recently conducted a gap analysis on current and needed services for behavioral health and housing. The work of the assessment included convening community partners and city stakeholders across Albuquerque, surveying residents to learn more about the key issues facing the health and safety of Albuquerque’s communities, and synthesizing these survey findings to shape the six themes of the assessment. Now the City, County, and State partners have joined together to develop a joint strategic plan to direct the development of services and support of our community over the next two years.
BERNALILLO, NM
US News and World Report

Gary's Mayor Imposes New Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Surge

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Gary's mayor has imposed the first wave of planned restrictions, including limits on traffic at city offices, in response to surging COVID-19 cases in the northwest Indiana city. Mayor Jerome Prince said Thursday that the first phase of the city's two-phase effort would begin immediately...
GARY, IN
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney City Council hears survey results about potential renaming of Throckmorton Street, Throckmorton Place

McKinney City Council heard an update Dec. 21 from city staff about community input they had received regarding renaming Throckmorton Street and Throckmorton Place on the east side of the city. In July 2020, the Throckmorton Statue Advisory board was assembled to examine the potential removal of the Throckmorton statue....
MCKINNEY, TX
News Break
myveronanj.com

Take The Master Plan Survey

Verona is preparing a new Master Plan, and township officials want to get your input on it. The Master Plan is a document that can help the town decide what gets developed in town, as well as how the town will approach transportation, infrastructure, recreation, and rules around existing housing. The process will take several months to complete, with a goal to have a new plan ready in mid-2022. The last Master Plan was done in 2009, which was before the current pressures from affordable housing, as well as the shift to remote work from commuting and the rise of electric vehicles and transportation sharing programs for cars, bikes and scooters.
VERONA, NJ
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
foodcontessa.com

Who Will Get the New Stimulus Checks That Are Coming Out This Jan Month, and Who Will Not? | Latest Updates

In the aftermath of COVID-19, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2022 was created to aid the country’s economic recovery. In terms of cash, this bailout is one of the most costly in American history. A $40 billion scholarship fund was formed as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The payments are offered to help students meet the costs of their education, healthcare, and other essentials while pursuing their degrees.
ATLANTA, GA

