Patrick Mahomes gave Aaiden Diggs a signed Chiefs jersey for Christmas

Trevon Diggs may be having a breakout season, but his son has also become somewhat of a breakout star himself.

The nation has fallen in love with Aaiden Diggs ever since he appeared on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” over the summer and over the weekend he got the ultimate Christmas gift from his favorite quarterback: Patrick Mahomes.

During NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast, which saw the Cowboys dismantle the Washington Football Team, the broadcast revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs star sent Aaiden a signed jersey with a personalized message for him written on it as well.

We all know how big of a Mahomes fan Aaiden is after watching “Hard Knocks.” He constantly spoke of Mahomes and when he got the chance to meet Dak Prescott, he mistook the Cowboys QB for the Chiefs quarterback.

With the way the Cowboys and Chiefs both played on Sunday, it could be possible that he will get to see his dad square off against Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

That may be a real test of where Aaiden’s allegiances lie, but he seemed pretty excited to watch his dad record his league-leading 11 th interception of the season on Sunday night.

