'It's A Ridiculous Schedule' - Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers Backs Jurgen Klopp As His Team Play Liverpool Just 48 Hours After Manchester City

Brendan Rodgers has spoken of his displeasure of the festive schedule, as his Leicester City side play Liverpool tomorrow, having played Manchester City 48 hours earlier.

Many managers have had their say on the busy schedule of English football and the addition of the covid-19 pandemic forcing postponements. Christmas Eve, Premier League managers met to discuss the current situation and how it can be sorted.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been the most vocal about his feelings on English fixtures as a whole, including un-needed internationals, extra cup matches and the busy festive period. The German believes that player welfare is never in the thoughts of governing bodies.

The Christmas period in England is a fantastic tradition and should stay, but in for the better of the players' and their health, it does need to be more spread out. Other factors that would be a change for the better would be binning cup replays, international friendlies and the money-making tournament that is Nations League.

Whilst speaking to the BBC, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers agreed with Klopp, stating that it is ridiculous for the Premier League tp expect his players to play both Manchester City and Liverpool within 48 hours.

“It’s a ridiculous schedule. For us to be playing on a Tuesday against Liverpool is ridiculous. However, we have to play.

“Players aren’t fully recovered for 72 hours. There will be virtually no physical work (in training on Monday), it’s just going to be recovery work, and then we’ll look at some video images and prepare from there.”

Now we wait for the backlash off rivals and media alike... oh wait... It wasn't Jurgen Klopp. Never mind then.

