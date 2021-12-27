ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It's A Ridiculous Schedule' - Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers Backs Jurgen Klopp As His Team Play Liverpool Just 48 Hours After Manchester City

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Brendan Rodgers has spoken of his displeasure of the festive schedule, as his Leicester City side play Liverpool tomorrow, having played Manchester City 48 hours earlier.

Many managers have had their say on the busy schedule of English football and the addition of the covid-19 pandemic forcing postponements. Christmas Eve, Premier League managers met to discuss the current situation and how it can be sorted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0M88_0dWpJfYh00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been the most vocal about his feelings on English fixtures as a whole, including un-needed internationals, extra cup matches and the busy festive period. The German believes that player welfare is never in the thoughts of governing bodies.

The Christmas period in England is a fantastic tradition and should stay, but in for the better of the players' and their health, it does need to be more spread out. Other factors that would be a change for the better would be binning cup replays, international friendlies and the money-making tournament that is Nations League.

Whilst speaking to the BBC, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers agreed with Klopp, stating that it is ridiculous for the Premier League tp expect his players to play both Manchester City and Liverpool within 48 hours.

“It’s a ridiculous schedule. For us to be playing on a Tuesday against Liverpool is ridiculous. However, we have to play.

“Players aren’t fully recovered for 72 hours. There will be virtually no physical work (in training on Monday), it’s just going to be recovery work, and then we’ll look at some video images and prepare from there.”

Now we wait for the backlash off rivals and media alike... oh wait... It wasn't Jurgen Klopp. Never mind then.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp tears into his Liverpool stars and brands them 'not good enough' after a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Leicester, as he admits 'it's a big gap to City' as their title hopes suffer a major blow

Jurgen Klopp tore into his Liverpool flops after the shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester that put a big dent in their title hopes. The Reds will fall nine points behind Manchester City – who beat Leicester 6-3 on Boxing Day – if the champions win at Brentford on Wednesday, after somehow losing to a Foxes side without six defenders, and who had kept only two clean sheets in the league all season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool will be looking to cut the gap between themselves and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to just three points again, when they face Leicester City on Tuesday night.The Reds have only two more games with the services of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita available to them, before the trio head off for Africa Cup of Nations duty.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Liverpool head to Leicester in the Premier LeagueLeicester are similarly set to be without Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi across the same period after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Brendan Rodgers
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow live reaction after Liverpool dropped three points in the Premier League title race as a depleted Leicester side held on to secure a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.Mohamed Salah saw a first-half penalty saved by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, with the Premier League’s top scorer hitting the top of the bar with the rebound. Schmeichel denied Salah for a second time with a stunning stop from the angle, as Liverpool went into the break frustrated.Sadio Mane missed a further chance after half time when he was played through on goal by Diogo Jota, before Leicester punished Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#English#Un#German#Nations League#The Premier League#Liverpool Coverage Follow
LFCTransferRoom

'I Love To Watch Him Play' - PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Shares His Admiration For Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Long time Liverpool target and French superstar Kylian Mbappe speaks of his admiration for Mohamed Salah, stating is is one of the best players in the world. Mohamed Salah's season, so far has been one to remember, as he looks set to break more records. Praise from the media, Klopp and fellow players alike has been non-stop for the Egyptian, with shouts of him currently being the world's best.
UEFA
The Independent

Joao Cancelo: Manchester City defender suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and burglary

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Joao Cancelo was the the victim of an alleged burglary and assault at his home on Thursday evening.Cancelo posted an image to Instagram showing facial injuries, with a deep cut and bruising around his right eye, claiming that four intruders also tried to hurt his family.The 27-year-old Portugal international said that the intruders left with jewellery but that his family were “OK”. City staff have been in contact with Cancelo and his family, with a police investigation underway. A decision will be taken on Friday as to whether he will travel with the rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk urges Liverpool to focus on themselves rather than Premier League title race

Virgil Van Dijk admits there is no point talking about the Premier League title race after Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester.Ademola Lookman’s second-half winner condemned the Reds to just their second defeat of the season.Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel while Sadio Mane fired a golden chance over just before Lookman earned the Foxes’ 1-0 victory.Second-placed Liverpool could be 12 points behind leaders Manchester City by the time they go to Chelsea on Sunday after failing to close the current six-point gap on Tuesday.Boss Jurgen Klopp believes his men can forget about catching City if they drop their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's men dealt a HUGE blow in the Premier League title race as super-sub Ademola Lookman downs the Reds after Mohamed Salah earlier missed a penalty

The pre-game warning was emphatic. To stand any chance of becoming champions, Jurgen Klopp had told Liverpool’s players they could not make any mistakes. Liverpool are usually so adept at following their manager’s commands but, on this occasion, the opposite was true. How bitter the irony for Klopp that on a night when they need clarity and composure, they were confused and careless. And how it has cost them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to believe title race is over

Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City heading into the new year eight points clear at the top.Phil Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on top spot after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Guardiola’s reigning champions have now won 10 matches in a row, but the City boss said: “We won the game, we are on a good run, but it’s the end of December.“There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Brendan Rodgers hails 'amazing' Emma Hayes for 'really helping women's football' as the Leicester boss surprises Chelsea Women's manager and Amazon pundit with a special message after his side's win over Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers showed a touch of class on Tuesday night when he went out of his way to lavish praise on Emma Hayes. Rodgers had just overseen his Leicester City side to a 1-0 win over Liverpool to climb up to ninth in the Premier League table. Speaking post-match to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
480
Followers
3K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy