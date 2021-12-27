House, nu-disco, and pop converge on Leo Tebele’s ‘Feeling Close’

Plain and simple, 2021 was an anomaly not just for dance music, but also for music as a whole. A bulk of 2020 was spent imagining how releases would eventually translate to the in-person format again, and this contemplation carried over well into the new year, with no immediate end in sight. With the concert calendar in an interminable limbo all the way from January until the spring and summer months, artists continued to ride the unrestrained creative waves that they’d previously mounted—minus the time constraints of touring schedules. The music released throughout the course of the year consistently reflected the ingenuity that was the result of long and unimpeded periods in the studio. And even with concerts now (somewhat) back in full swing, it feels as if that mindset has yet to change.

