House, nu-disco, and pop converge on Leo Tebele’s ‘Feeling Close’

By Rachel Narozniak
dancingastronaut.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn “Feeling Close,” Leo Tebele finds a formidable follow-up to his first original production, “Summer Boy.” The vocal-centric answer to Tebele’s August 2020 career...

dancingastronaut.com

substreammagazine.com

Leo Tebele Taps Layla For Upbeat New Track “Feeling Close”

Before the real fun begins next year, Tebele leaves a lasting impression in a groovy new sound to close out 2021. Began creating music at a young age, today, a New York recording artist Leo Tebele fueled by passion shines bright as one of most popular music’s most exciting new artists with the success of breakout tracks “Summer Boy” (2020). Eager to evolve into a mainstay artist in 2022, Leo Tebele drops an upbeat new groove to close out 2021, titled “Feeling Close.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

black a.m. remains house-minded on final one-off of 2021, ‘The Fault’

After breaking into the electronic industry in 2020 with his I Am EP and a triplet of singles to boot, black a.m. entered 2021 as a confirmatory year that would reinforce his early signs of promise. And for the Prodigy Artist-managed act, it did just that. After commencing 2021 with...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Habstrakt, Matroda, and Kohmi lend hands in remixing DJ Snake, Malaa’s ‘Ring The Alarm’

Habstrakt, Matroda, and Kohmi have all taken a spin on DJ Snake and Malaa‘s “Ring The Alarm” collaboration. Released in July and standing as the pair’s first standalone meeting, the track arrived ahead of their collaborative tour. Now, as 2021 draws to a close, Habstrakt keeps the track’s initial bounce while putting his signature style onto the release, while Matroda dives deep into the single with his own spin, and Kohmi amps up the track with his own heavy-handed modifications.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Aspyer taps into violin and house cross again on STMPD RCRDS sequel, ‘Aurora’

Aspyer opened up 2021 by standing behind one of the most in-demand IDs from Martin Garrix’s digital showing at Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve, and he’s now aptly sending the year off with its sequel. “Symphony” went on to act as the first of seven originals that the Russian native put out on STMPD RCRDS over the last 12 months, with Aspyer bringing the total tally to eight and celebrating the holiday weekend with “Aurora.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

TNGHT tap into experimental, hard-hitting sound design on ‘Brick Figures’

At the eleventh hour, TNGHT’s second single of 2021 has arrived. Following up “Tums,” “Brick Figures” is a brilliant exhibition of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice’s jaw-dropping sound design capabilities. Without a standard song structure, the three-minute track delivers so much in such little time.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Good Morning Mix: Rencontre Nocturne recaps 2021 with hour-plus mix of progressive house perfection

Rencontre Nocturne has continually remained the unsung hero that progressive house does not deserve. The anonymous Frenchman has been behind immaculate recreations of some of the most iconic edits throughout the previous half-decade and every December, he looks back on the previous 12 months with an end-of-year mix that converts his mashup skills into an hour-long thank you to everyone that’s supported the work he does out of the goodness of his heart.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Good Morning Mix: Jai Wolf shares audiovisual stream of ‘The Cure To Loneliness’ at Second Sky

The Cure To Loneliness could’ve only been experienced live a handful of times in 2021. After headlining Porter Robinson’s first Secret Sky virtual festival more than a year prior, Jai Wolf was brought back for the real thing during Second Sky’s sophomore edition back in September, carefully selecting the Oakland Arena Grounds to be the landing spot for his debut album’s first live show of the year. For those that missed out on Second Sky’s day two stream or wanted to properly relive it—considering the unofficial YouTube uploads were out of sync—Jai Wolf decided to remaster his hour-long set in 4K quality and formally upload it.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Lights, Elohim link in search of the ‘Real Thing’ on new joint single

Lights and Elohim have teamed up for a glittering new track dubbed, “Real Thing.” With cascading instrumentals and floating vocals, the single finds the two searching for love, seeking the makings of a real, meaningful relationship. Soft tones and sweet melodies fill the track’s space, creating a peaceful element that offsets the tune’s hesitant lyrics. “But tell me, is the real thing/Even a real thing?” asks the song’s drifting hook.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Dancing Astronaut presents the Top 100 Electronic Tracks of 2021

Plain and simple, 2021 was an anomaly not just for dance music, but also for music as a whole. A bulk of 2020 was spent imagining how releases would eventually translate to the in-person format again, and this contemplation carried over well into the new year, with no immediate end in sight. With the concert calendar in an interminable limbo all the way from January until the spring and summer months, artists continued to ride the unrestrained creative waves that they’d previously mounted—minus the time constraints of touring schedules. The music released throughout the course of the year consistently reflected the ingenuity that was the result of long and unimpeded periods in the studio. And even with concerts now (somewhat) back in full swing, it feels as if that mindset has yet to change.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Swedish House Mafia unwrap surprise holiday gift with extended mix of ‘Moth To A Flame’ with The Weeknd

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Swedish House Mafia. In an unforeseen question-and-answer session in one of the trio’s Discord channels on Thanksgiving evening, Sebastian Ingrosso unloaded a slew of Swedish House Mafia bombs surrounding what the trio had looming for Paradise Again. One of those teasers was that a “dub mix” of “Moth To A Flame” with The Weeknd had been created and would be arriving much sooner than later. When “soon” was actually going to be was anyone’s guess, but packaging it as a Christmas present seemed to be the ultimate play, with Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello proving to have a similar train of thought.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

ABBA Christmas Disco Wonderland

Info: Unfortunately, due to lack of ticket sales, we've had no choice but to cancel the event!. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. Too much ABBA… Is that a thing?. Calling all you Fernandos & Dancing Queens...
MUSIC
weddingchicks.com

Tips for a Disco NYE

There’s something so special about New Years Eve. It’s a time for us to get dressed up, dance the night away and be around those you love! When I was sitting over coffee with Laura of Laura Moll Photography and Erica of 1011 Make Up And Hair, and chatting about NYE plans, we sort of birthed the idea of pulling together a disco themed NYE shoot with some amazing ladies we know.
LIFESTYLE
