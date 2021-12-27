ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police are still the most qualified first responders for mental illness

By Stephen Eide
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTeX7_0dWpIKBL00
A new 911 alternative for mental illness cases ignores the key role cops play in emergencies. William Farrington

Next year, Americans will start hearing a great deal about 988, a new alternative to 911 for “Americans in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors.”

Its purpose: to isolate such cases so that they can be responded to in a more specialized fashion — with social workers and, in some cases, specially trained cops, as opposed to just a random officer who happens to be closest to the emergency. Advocates believe that the new system may lead to fewer mental health-related shootings by police and less involvement of the mentally ill in the criminal justice system.

But after 30 years of experience with enhanced police training in techniques such as de-escalation, cities remain uncertain about what works, and to what degree. We should not expect social services providers, who don’t always garner much respect from the population they’re trying to help, to perform miracles on the street.

Mental health emergencies are estimated to make up anywhere from 5 percent to 20 percent of police calls for service. Sending out police to respond to such calls is often said to be wasteful and dangerous. In the United States, 200 to 250 fatal police shootings that are in some way mental health-related happen each year. Fatal police shootings of mentally ill people are tragic but rare. Spread across a nation of nearly 20,000 law enforcement agencies, 200 to 250 incidents annually translates to very few per jurisdiction per year, even in big cities — and, in most places, zero. The rarity of fatal shootings of mentally ill people explains much of why we know so little about how to stop them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZN7TB_0dWpIKBL00
Mental health emergencies are estimated to make up anywhere from 5 to 20 percent of police calls.

Pushes to reform response protocols are heavily premised on the idea that police are prejudiced toward mentally ill people — they think they’re violent, when they’re not. So cities have cops take time off from their patrol duties to listen to mental health professionals give lectures about anxiety, PTSD, personality disorders, and “stigma.” But being force-fed lessons about how most mentally ill people aren’t violent serves as poor preparation for how to handle mentally ill people who demonstrably are violent. Between January 2015 and June 2021, the Washington Post documented 1,474 fatal police shootings that were somehow mental health-related. In 916 of those cases (62 percent), the victim was attacking someone and was usually armed with a gun or knife.

The essence of alternative response protocols is persuasion. Advocates want to see cops resort less to force when handling tense situations. The situations in which persuasion will be most effective are those least likely to result in tragedy. Conversely, there could scarcely be worse conditions for persuasion than situations involving a man with untreated psychosis armed with a knife and charging at a cop. Anti-police activists heap scorn on the quality of the average officer, while also promoting a superhero conception of policing that implies near-magical powers of persuasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fU0A_0dWpIKBL00
Advocates for social worker intervention want to see cops resort less to force when handling tense situations.

Nor should we expect that social services personnel, in dangerous situations, will excel at persuasion. Police-defunding advocates exaggerate the degree to which mentally ill people like social services personnel, who are often seen, by the population they’re employed to help, as paternalistic and unreliable. Advocates also expect too much from “peers” — people who have overcome their mental illness and are now employed to help others do the same. It’s presumptuous to believe that someone with one kind of experience of mental illness will possess special influence over someone with an entirely different experience and whom he has only just met at a crisis scene. The appeal of social workers and peers, as response team members, is mainly negative: They are not armed and not authorized to arrest.

Knowledge is power in fast-moving crisis situations. The most valuable form of knowledge may simply be that of a community and its members, which is not gained through listening to lectures about stigma but through experience: walking a beat or responding to hundreds of calls on patrol, attending barbecues, and so on. Giving cops knowledge of the community requires a serious commitment on the part of governments because experience is an expensive mode of instruction. “Community policing,” rightly understood, is labor-intensive.

Some research suggests that more than 90 percent of patrol officers have had encounters with mentally ill people. What percentage of the general population has substantial experience with people with mental illness, especially the particularly disturbing psychotic variety? What percentage of “mental health professionals” has substantial experience with people with untreated psychosis and violent tendencies?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRVFq_0dWpIKBL00
In the US, 200 to 250 fatal police shootings that are in some way mental health-related happen each year.

We will always need cops to be involved in responses to mental health emergencies. Transportation alone guarantees it. Helping someone in crisis often entails taking him to another location, such as a jail, hospital, or crisis stabilization facility. That will often require the assistance of police. We could instead hire entirely separate and new teams of “crisis transport security officers,” but if we did that right, they’d resemble cops in many ways. Social workers sometimes welcome the presence of cops on the scene of crises because not having to worry about their personal security helps them focus on their particular expertise.

Cops, for their part, would just as soon not have to deal with mental health emergencies. But it’s not true to say that they’re unqualified to do so. Police have a great deal of hard-won knowledge about the nature of untreated mental illness that they can usefully bring to bear to resolve particular crises, or as contributions to the broader debate over mental health policy reform. Mental health emergencies are too important to be left to the experts.

Stephen Eide is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal, from which this article was adapted.

Comments / 0

Related
Concord Monitor

SHOTS FIRED: How we investigated the intersection of mental illness and police shootings

In the last two years, every deadly police shooting in New Hampshire has involved someone with a mental illness. The Monitor reviewed documents, interviewed family members, and spoke with police and mental health experts over several months to determine why mental illness plays such a significant role in deadly encounters and ways the problem can be addressed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxillinois.com

Helping people with mental illness in the justice system

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts is getting money to help people in the justice system who battle mental health illnesses. A total of $550,000 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance is being awarded as part of the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program (JMHCP).
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Times-Leader

Help for first responders

First responders endure more in the line of duty than most of us can fathom. If you know a first responder, you may have heard them occasionally discuss what a day at work is like for them. Your reaction may have been something along the lines of “How do you...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Police Shooting#Mental Illness#Police Training#Americans
Times Record News

Police respond to gunfire

Wichita Falls police investigated an incident of shots fired Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2000 block of Fillmore Avenue. A woman told them she is in a relationship with the suspect and that she’s expecting his baby. She said they were having an argument, and...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
nylpi.org

NYLPI and Co-Counsel File Federal Class Action to Remove Police as First Responders to Mental Health Crises

Coalition Sues Mayor de Blasio for Failing to Provide a Safe, Non-Police Response to New Yorkers Experiencing Mental Health Crises. NYPD has routinely violated constitutional rights by killing, injuring, and forcing hospitalizations of people with mental disabilities. A broad coalition of public interest groups and people with mental disabilities filed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
asapland.com

Signs of Severe Depression

A person who is severely depressed may exhibit some or all of the following signs:. • Difficulty concentrating, making decisions, or remembering things. If you have been experiencing these symptoms for more than two weeks, it is vital to see a doctor. Untreated depression can lead to serious health problems. Early recognition and treatment are essential for preventing more severe problems from developing. Seek help if you think you may be depressed. There are many effective treatments available.
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Antidepressants and anxiety drugs may trigger post-surgery delirium in older adults

ADELAIDE, Australia — Older adults prescribed antidepressants or drugs like nitrazepam are twice as likely to suffer from delirium following hip and knee surgery, according to a new study. Nitrazepam is a benzodiazepine within the same drug family as Xanax and valium, usually prescribed for either insomnia or anxiety. Scientists from the University of South Australia are calling for older individuals to stop taking such medications on a temporary basis before having surgery.
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

Psychologists Find Link Between Childhood Trauma and Borderline Personality Disorder

Borderline personality disorder, otherwise known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD), is perhaps the most misunderstood mental illness. Initially, doctors named the disorder because patients exhibiting this condition bordered two different states: neurosis and psychosis. However, many specialists today choose to call it EUPD because it is outdated and controversial. A borderline personality disorder displays continuous instability in moods, self-image, and relationships. Depending on the severity, people who have this disorder may have trouble holding down jobs or maintaining relationships.
MENTAL HEALTH
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy