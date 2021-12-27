Live updates: Event size limits among new rules in France

A British family was denied entry to the holiday island of Tahiti and detained for six days before being deported - due to France’s current ban on UK travellers.Steve Goode and his partner Charlotte were embarking on a £15,000 dream holiday to the exclusive Polynesian island, and only realised on arrival that they were barred from entering the country.Travelling with their six-month-old daughter, the Goodes had left London on 17 December - just a day after France announced its travel ban on all British visitors but those with an “essential reason” for entry.They flew to Los Angeles, where they...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO