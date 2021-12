A lot of people have made a lot of money in crypto in the last few years and a lot of people have lost a lot. On balance huge sums have been made and a lot of those profits are going back to money heaven as profits are shifted from losers to winners. Investing, and especially trading, are skill games. If you play where the competition is toughest, in trading you will be lucky in the long term to keep your profits or even your capital because in trading ‘winner takes all’ logic is in play.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO