We say it here at CleanTechnica all the time — The Future is Now. We have all the solutions we really need to fix the climate crisis. The tech, the economics, the “curb appeal” … it’s all there. So why isn’t it happening everywhere, all the time? One of the key remaining obstacles is community involvement. Local people have local needs and local priorities that sometimes don’t cleanly line up with the broader problem of climate change. The tech needs explaining. Change is hard. And on top of that, there is a lot of financial interest out there to keep the status quo, with fossil-funded PR firms deliberately casting fear, uncertainty, and doubt on climate solutions just like big tobacco did about the health risks of smoking. It all slows down the change that is needed.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO