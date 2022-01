A 22-year-old Powder Springs man was arrested after succumbing to road rage and shooting another car carrying a man and his two children, according to police. Korede Donivan Hamilton is accused by the Powder Springs Police Department of road rage by firing approximately six rounds at another car on Macedonia Road in Powder Springs Dec. 6. The other car was being driven by a man who had two children with him, according to a warrant for his arrest.

POWDER SPRINGS, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO