Yuan Wonton’s Penelope Wong speaks out about the importance of continuing the conversation about the hateful rhetoric and violence directed at individuals of Asian descent. As an Asian-American woman who was raised by Thai and Chinese immigrants, the increase in the attacks against my Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in 2021 are a nightmare that have become a reality. The anxiety and the fear they triggered became so overwhelming that it even started to impact our services on the Yuan Wonton food truck, a business I launched in 2019 after a 20-year career as an executive chef at a private country club. It reached a certain climatic breaking point last spring, when I was actually scared to go out to serve food because I feared the dumpling truck was a giant target for an attack.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO