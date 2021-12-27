ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'The Batman' Release Date on HBO Max Confirmed by WarnerMedia CEO

By Jack King
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most widely felt impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a shift in the way distributors strategize theatrical releases. Studios like Warner Bros. have forgone the traditional theatrical window, choosing instead to release their films simultaneously in theaters and on their bespoke streaming platform, HBO Max. (Both HBO...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Jason Kilar
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Andy Serkis
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
thedallasnews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Re-Enter The Matrix: Lana Wachowski Says Resurrections Is Not The Launch of a New Trilogy

After nearly 20 years, The Matrix saga continues with Lana Wachowski's reintroduction to the saga. The fourth film hits theaters tomorrow night and HBO Max tonight at 3am Eastern. Our review is already live on the site and we gave it a very mixed write-up. Despite hopes that this may be the beginning of another set of chapters in The Matrix canon, it looks like this fourth entry might really not be the kick start that many fans had hoped for. With mixed criticism that is extremely similar to the complaints people had about Reloaded and Revolutions, it seems that Lana may be shutting down The Matrix after this latest release.
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Top 10: All Other Films Looking Up At ‘Don’t Look Up’; ‘The Witcher’ Beguiles TV Side

It’s a bird! It’s a plane!! No, it’s a … comet heading right toward us!!! Adam McKay’s star-laden Don’t Look Up leads the Netflix Top 10 movie list for the week ending December 26, as viewers sat tight and assessed to the tune of 111 million hours in the pic’s first week. In the film, astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warnermedia#Batman Day#Warners#Dune#Vox S Recode#Dc
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN Actor Michael Keaton Confirmed To Return As The Dark Knight For HBO Max BATGIRL Movie

It's official: Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the currently shooting Batgirl movie. Earlier today, an updated cast list with the actor's name was shared online, but we weren't sure if it was officially released by Warner Bros. or not (it's an easy thing to mock-up, after all). However, THR has now confirmed that Keaton will indeed return as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming HBO Max feature.
MOVIES
Collider

'Bullet Train': Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Brad Pitt Ensemble Action Flick

David Leitch has been an industry veteran for years, having worked on the stunt team for countless blockbusters and hit television series such as Fight Club, 300, Tron: Legacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. In 2014, Leitch's name became widely known around town after co-directing the Keanu Reeves hit John Wick alongside Chad Stahelski. Since then Leitch has become one of the most highly sought-after action directors in the business and has also become quite the producer as well. In 2017, Leitch directed his first solo outing, the Charlize Theron-led Atomic Blonde; the following year, Leitch directly the highly-anticipated superhero sequel Deadpool 2, and the year after that he helmed the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Even in his supposed "downtime" Leitch has produced other action flicks including the Bob Odenkirk vehicle Nobody and the Mary Elizabeth Winstead action flick Kate.
MOVIES
Popculture

Another Massive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movie Is Blowing up on Netflix

Netflix subscribers aren't done showing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson some love. Just weeks after his star-studded, action-packed film Red Notice soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, another Johnson-led film is making an impression. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the larger Fast & Furious franchise, has climbed to the top Global Top 10 films.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Breaks Silence on Michael Keaton's Return

Production is now underway on DC's Batgirl movie, and the long-awaited blockbuster film arguably already has a lot of anticipation surrounding it. Outside of Leslie Grace starring in the film's titular role and J.K. Simmons coming back to the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon, it's been anyone's guess as to what elements of the existing DC multiverse would appear. On Wednesday, fans got a bit of an unexpected answer, with confirmation that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batgirl, after previously portraying the iconic character in Batman, Batman Returns, and the upcoming The Flash movie. Grace took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news, tweeting that "the bat's out the bag."
MOVIES
Variety

Sandra Bullock Ascends Netflix Throne as ‘The Unforgivable’ Becomes Her Second Film in All-Time Top 10

Sandra Bullock — arguably Netflix’s first true in-house movie star — has cemented her status as its brightest. Her new movie “The Unforgivable” has officially cracked the streamer’s Top 10 Most Popular film list, Netflix announced Tuesday. The project joins her milestone 2018 film “Birdbox” in the all-time ranking, making her the first actress with two entries on the list. Netflix said “The Unforgivable” has been viewed 186,900,000 hours to date (a number that will likely increase as it approaches the 28 day mark, a key number in the company’s projections for viewership, which are not currently verified by outside parties). She...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Steven Soderbergh Thriller ‘Kimi,’ Starring Zoë Kravitz, Reveals HBO Max Release Date

Soderbergh is no stranger to the streamer. His most recent film “No Sudden Move,” which starred Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Brendan Fraser, hit HBO Max in July. Soderbergh’s “Let Them All Talk,” a 2020 American comedy-drama set on a cruise ship with Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest and Candice Bergen, also streamed exclusively on HBO Max.
MOVIES
/Film

The Matrix Resurrections Review: Lana Wachowski Reboots The Series With A Funny, Ultra-Meta Sequel

"Warner Bros. wants a 'Matrix 4,' and they're going to make it with or without you." That's a (paraphrased) line from "The Matrix Resurrections," and it should tell you all you need to know about Lana Wachowski's incredibly funny meta-sequel/reboot. "The Matrix Revolutions," the third film in the original trilogy, seemingly wrapped up the story, killing off main characters and bringing an end to the long-running machine vs. human war. What more was there to say?
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Ben Affleck To Return As Batman in HBO Max’ Batgirl Film

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in HBO Max’ Batgirl film. In other words, his Batman days aren’t over. Recently, Ben Affleck generated headlines that he’s finished with Batman. Actually, he never mentioned Batman. Rather,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ Moves From HBO Max, Sets 2023 Theatrical Release

Warner Bros. and DC Film’s Blue Beetle is moving from streaming to movie theaters. The superhero project was originally developed for WarnerMedia’s streaming service, HBO Max, but Warner Bros. announced Thursday that it will instead get a theatrical release  Aug. 18, 2023. Blue Beetle is DC’s first film to center on a Latino superhero, Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña, and is from filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Maridueña plays teenager Jaime Reyes, who gains superpowers when he encounters alien armor. It was a number of DC films being developed for streaming, along with Batgirl. On the theatrical front, Warners set...
MOVIES
newyorkcitynews.net

HBO Max unveils new looks of its 2022 releases

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): Announcing its 2022 releases, HBO Max has revealed some new looks at a mountain of TV shows in a new sizzle reel. Some of the shows included in the short video include the 'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'House of the Dragon', the 'Suicide Squad' spinoff 'Peacemaker', Season 4 of 'Westworld', Season 3 of 'Barry', Season 2 of 'The Flight Attendant', Season 2 of 'Euphoria', the 'Harry Potter' reunion special and much more.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy