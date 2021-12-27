ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Nano-chocolates that store hydrogen

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) An innovative approach could turn nanoparticles into simple reservoirs for storing hydrogen. The highly volatile gas is considered a promising energy carrier for the future, which could provide climate-friendly fuels for airplanes, ships and lorries, for example, as well as allowing climate-friendly steel and cement production – depending on...

hackaday.com

Hydrogen Generation Made Easy

Even if you never want to generate hydrogen, [Maciej Nowak’s] video (embedded below) is interesting to watch because of the clever way the electrode is formed from stainless steel washers. You’ll need heat shrink tubing, but you ought to have that hanging around anyway. Building the electrode using the techniques in the video results in a lot of surface area which is important for an electrochemical reaction.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Binary mesocrystals from the nano-building kit

Mesocrystals are a class of solids formed by the regular arrangement of nanocrystals, which are tiny nanoparticles that have unique properties due to their small size. In mesocrystals, these take on a highly organized, superordinate form in a densely packed grid. A German-Swiss research team led by Professor Helmut Cölfen, a chemist from Konstanz, has now succeeded in synthesizing particularly complex mesocrystals with largely unknown chemical and physical properties and in shedding light on their structure.
CHEMISTRY
CleanTechnica

~0.03% of Hydrogen is Green Hydrogen

It seems that 95% of headlines and stories about hydrogen focus on green hydrogen, yet green hydrogen is barely present here on planet Earth. So, how much of a disservice is being done to society by all of these headlines and articles implying that hydrogen is clean?. When Mike Barnard...
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Chile plans 6 green hydrogen projects by 2025

Chilean development agency Corfo has selected six hydrogen projects with a cumulative electrolyzer capacity of 396MW for development, which will be financed by public subsidies totaling US$50 million. According to Chilean articles shared by Corfo, the companies will be supported once they install the committed electrolyzer capacity. The companies are Enel Green Power (US$16.9 million for 240MW of electrolyzer capacity), Air Liquide (US$11.7 million for 80MW), Engie (US$9.5 million for 26MW), GNL Quintero (US$5.7 million for 10MW), CAP (US$3.6 million for 20MW), and Linde (US$2.4 million for 20MW). The selected proposals are expected to attract investments of US$1 billion and produce more than 45,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. The Chilean government, which accepted 50% of the proposed projects, aims to have the six green hydrogen projects up and running by 2025.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Hydrogen Ships Are Easy, But Getting Hydrogen Is Hard

If you’re an EV fan and spend much time on social media, you’ve probably come across a hydrogen Stan or two. Like the villain you feel sorry for in the Eminem song Stan, “Stans” are obsessive fans who just can’t do anything but be obsessive fans. The object of their affection can do no wrong, and everyone who doesn’t absolutely love what they love is awful. They engage in all sorts of toxic behavior to defend the thing they love and poop on everything else. Stans come in all flavors, and every famous person or company has at least a few Stans (although some do have more Stans than others).
CARS
Phys.org

'Heavy' hydrogen stabilizes drugs

Researchers at the University of Bonn have presented a method that allows the heavier hydrogen "brother" deuterium to be introduced specifically into many different molecules. The deuterated compounds obtained in this way are more stable against degradation by certain enzymes. Drugs produced using this method can be effective for longer, meaning they have to be taken in lower doses or less frequently. The article has now been published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: JinkoSolar to develop solar-to-hydrogen plants

China-based JinkoSolar, currently the world's largest solar panel manufacturer, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China’s petroleum giant Sinopec Star to jointly develop solar-to-hydrogen plants. “Sinopec Star plans to set up several industrial-scale solar-powered emissions-free hydrogen production facilities across the country, which will serve as proof of concept of solar hydrogen supplied from advanced solar technology be cost-competitive,” the companies wrote last week. According to JinkoSolar’s founder Kangping Chen, the collaboration could be the first-ever integration of next-generation N-type technology into solar hydrogen production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Gelatin foams show unexpected ultralong organic phosphorescence for optical applications

(Nanowerk News) Strong, lightweight and biocompatible foams glow in the dark when ultraviolet light is shone on them, RIKEN chemists have discovered (Journal of the American Chemical Society, "Ultralong organic phosphorescent foams with high mechanical strength"). This phosphorescence could have diverse applications, such as imaging biological samples under the microscope.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
nanowerk.com

Optimization of mRNA containing nanoparticles

(Nanowerk News) The research neutron source Hein Maier-Leibnitz (FRM II) at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) is playing an important role in the investigation of mRNA nanoparticles similar to the ones used in the Covid-19 vaccines from vendors BioNTech and Moderna. Researchers at the Heinz Maier-Leibnitz Zentrum (MLZ) used the high neutron flux available in Garching to characterize various formulations for the mRNA vaccine and thus to lay the groundwork for improving the vaccine's efficacy.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Novel nanowires protection shell prepared for stable oxygen reduction reaction

(Nanowerk News) Chinese scientists have recently prepared stable face-centered tetragonal (fct)-phase platinum (Pt)-based intermetallics in nano-scaled size, which can be used as a protection shell for new PtFeIr nanowires preparation for stable oxygen reduction reaction (ORR). This research, published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition ("Ordered PtFeIr intermetallic nanowires through a...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Engineers bring a soft touch to commercial robotics

(Nanowerk News) Inspired by the natural dexterity of the human hand, a team of engineers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has created a reconfigurable hybrid robotics system that is able to grip a variety of objects: from the small, soft and delicate to the large, heavy and bulky. This technology is expected to impact a range of industries, involving food assembly, vertical farming and fast-moving consumer goods packaging, which will progressively automate more of their operations in the coming years.
ENGINEERING
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
TrendHunter.com

Hydrogen-Infused Health Drinks

Functional beverage brand H2 Beverages has announced the launch of two new flavors of its hydrogen-infused drink, Hydro Shot. The new flavors, 'Orange' and 'Strawberry,' will join the brand's signature 'Lemon-Lime' variation. Unlike other health beverages currently on the market, Hydro Shot utilizes a unique hydrogen infusion process that has...
FOOD & DRINKS
nanowerk.com

Scientists find ways to help perovskite solar cell 'self-healing'

(Nanowerk News) A team led by Prof. HU Linhua at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has recently developed a type of self-healing perovskite solar cell by functional combination of polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP). Related results were published in Journal of Energy Chemistry ("Improved crystallinity...
SCIENCE
industryglobalnews24.com

Woodside to Export Liquid Hydrogen to Singapore

Woodside Energy, a firm based in Australia, is studying the prospectus of supplying liquid hydrogen in the long run from Western Australia to Japan and Singapore. Singapore’s City Energy, Keppel Data Centres, City-OG Gas Energy Sevices, and Osaka Gas Singapore have also participated in the study to support the country’s goals of Green Plan and help it achieve net zero emissions targets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Space.com

Frozen tardigrade becomes first 'quantum entangled' animal in history, researchers claim

Tardigrades — those microscopic, plump-bodied critters lovingly known as "moss piglets" — have been put through the ringer for science. The amazingly durable creatures have been shot out of guns, bathed in boiling-hot water, exposed to intense ultraviolet radiation and even (accidentally) crash-landed on the moon, all to test the limits of their impressive "tun" state — a survival mechanism wherein tardigrades curl up into shrunken, dehydrated balls and suspend their biological functions indefinitely in order to endure extreme environmental conditions.
WILDLIFE
nanowerk.com

'Cryobioprinting' serves up towers of frozen cells

(Nanowerk News) A new technique takes bioprinting — in which an ink of cells is printed, layer by layer, to form a structure — to a whole new, and icy level. Investigators from the Zhang lab at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have developed a technology that they term 'cryobioprinting', a method that uses a bioink embedded with cells to print frozen, complex structures that can be easily stored for later use.
SCIENCE
Space.com

Skywatcher spots James Webb Space Telescope from Earth in telescope photos

Thanks to images from a robotic Earth telescope, you can now watch NASA's James Webb Space Telescope travel through the final frontier. The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaborative effort decades in the making involving NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, launched in the early hours of Dec. 25. Four days later, on Dec. 29, astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project spotted Webb traveling through space using a robotic telescope.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Ancient human DNA found in ‘nit glue’, say scientists

Scientists say that ancient human DNA found in nit glue, the sticky substance produced by head lice to attach their eggs to hair, could help shed light on longstanding mysteries about what sort of people lived in South America 1,500-2,000 years ago.The researchers, from the UK, Denmark and Argentina, analysed the remains of eight South American mummies, and extracted both ancient human nuclear DNA and mitochondrial lice DNA from the “nit cement” of two mummies.The analysis showed the people had been part of a population that migrated from northwest Amazonia to the Andes of central-west Argentina 2,000 years ago or...
SCIENCE

