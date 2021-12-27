ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessment of the Sources of Information by Patients With Rheumatic Diseases.

By Maria Pia Izaguirre Germain,Paola Andrea Ávila,Nauan Fara,Julia Pretini,Maria Elena Gaona,Pia Pissani,Maira Arias Saavedra,Valeria Aquino,Mariana Espindola Echazu,Manuela Laffont,Magdalena Acevedo,Lucrecia Garcia Faura,Romina Hassan,Karen Roberts,Jorge Alejandro Brigante,Damaris Alvarez,Marina Laura Micelli,Vanesa Laura Cosentino,Sandra Montoya,Gabriel Sequeira,Eduardo Kerzberg. The aim of this study was to ascertain the frequency of use, search intent (SI),...

Is There a Need for a Fundamental Change in the Interpretation of Rheumatoid Arthritis Disease Activity?

When applied in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cohorts, Disease Activity Score (DAS) composite models are reasonably accurate and robust indices of disease severity. When utilized for individual patients, they are less effective. This is because subjective components such as patient global well-being and sore joint count, which are influenced by factors other than RA biological disease activity, frequently confound interpretation of disease activity. Comorbidities, particularly distress, might aggravate these components. Fibromyalgia is prevalent comorbidity that is linked with anguish, pain amplification, and depression.
The nature and prognosis of renal diseases in chronic hepatitis-C-infected diabetic Egyptian patients: The role of renal biopsy.

Egypt has a wide prevalence of Diabetes and chronic HCV infection. The relationship between diabetes and HCV is bidirectional and both have their impact on kidney. The aim is to study the exact diagnostic and prognostic significance of renal biopsy in Diabetic HCV-infected patients with renal disease. In this cross-sectional...
Psoriatic Spondylitis: A Disease Manifestation in Debate: Evidences to Know for the Clinical Rheumatologist.

With the advent of classification criteria for psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), patients with axial manifestations associated with psoriasis, initially described in the l950s as a specific entity termed psoriatic spondylitis (PS), are now categorized within PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and axSpA. Thus, different terms are used to describe axial disease in patients with PsA including PS, axial psoriatic arthritis (axPsA), and psoriatic spondyloarthritis. Patients with PS may present with inflammatory and/or mechanical back pain, but also may display axial disease on imaging despite not complaining of back pain. Cervical spondylitis has been reported in 35% to 75% of patients with PsA. Axial disease is silent in 20% and 25% of patients with axial PsA and PsA, respectively. The majority of axPsA patients have peripheral arthritis alongside the axial involvement, whereas only 2% to 5% of PsA patients have solely axial arthritis with no peripheral arthritis.A debate is currently underway as to whether inflammatory axial disease and psoriasis represent axSpA with psoriasis or a subset of PsA named axPsA. Studies have recognized that axial disease in PsA patients seems to be different demographically, genetically, clinically, and radiographically when compared with AS with or without psoriasis. This narrative review summarizes current knowledge regarding axial involvement of PsA in terms of history, terminology, classification, epidemiology, clinical presentation, imaging, diagnosis, and treatment, with the aim of providing advice for management of PS in clinical evidence-based practice. Data-driven studies are needed to develop clear, nonoverlapping classification criteria for spinal involvement in PsA.
Genetic Diagnosis May Aid Management of Pediatric Epilepsy

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For individuals with unexplained infantile or childhood-onset epilepsy, genetic testing to establish a genetic diagnosis may impact medical care and prognosis, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, held from Dec. 3 to 7 in Chicago.
Validity of 7-Joint Ultrasonography Scoring Systems vs. Simplified 12-Joint Ultrasonography Scoring Systems in Rheumatoid Arthritis Activity Assessment

Musculoskeletal ultrasonography (US) is an objective method for assessing disease activity in individuals with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). There is no agreement on the precise number of joints that should be evaluated. A limited joint count examination is more practical than a thorough one. Cross-sectional research compared the validity of a 7-joint US score (US7) in assessing joint inflammation in RA patients to a simplified 12-joint US score (US12), and both were connected to composite disease activity indicators.
How Question Wording & Setting Impacts CKD Awareness

More than 30 million adults in the United States are affected by CKD, but studies during the past 10-15 years indicate that CKD awareness is suboptimal. “Patient awareness of CKD is a critical first step toward engaging in medical treatment and self-care to delay disease progression and prevent complications,” says Chi D. Chu, MD, MAS. “Unfortunately, previous research on CKD awareness has used differently worded questions to describe kidney disease when ascertaining awareness, such as asking about ‘a kidney problem,’ ‘kidney disease,’ or ‘weak or failing kidneys.’ Also, these studies have been conducted in differing population-based or healthcare settings.”
Patients with Cardiovascular Disease Underwent A Randomized Trial Involving Empagliflozin

A major factor that affects systemic and pulmonary venous pressure is stressed blood volume (SBV). In turn, the left and right ventricular fillings and the regulation of the cardiac output through the Frank-Starling method are ascertained by the systemic and pulmonary venous pressure. Whether or not SBV is positively affected by the restriction of the sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) is still not known. Patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) were studied in order to find out what effects empagliflozin had on estimated stressed blood volume (eSBV) in comparison to placebo.
Changes in Nailfold Video capillaroscopy Are Linked to the Presence and Severity of Systemic Sclerosis–Related Interstitial Lung Disease

For this study, researchers wanted to see if there was a link between changes in nail fold video capillaroscopy (NVC) and the existence and severity of interstitial lung disease (ILD) in people with systemic sclerosis. The study looked at 48 people with systemic sclerosis in a cross-sectional fashion (21 patients with ILD). Capillary organization, capillary loss (CL), avascular regions, enlarged and gigantic capillaries, hemorrhages, irregularly shaped capillaries, edema, and intermittent flow were among the NVC properties examined. The researchers looked at the relationship between NVC results and (1) the existence and progression of ILD, as well as (2) the percent predicted of FVC and CO diffusing capacity (DLCO).
US Estimates Of Arthritis And Rheumatic Conditions & Its Prevalence: Part II

The researchers compiled a report to offer one point source for the estimates of the US prevalence and osteoarthritis affected individuals along with giant cell arteritis polymyalgia rheumatic, gout, carpal tunnel syndrome, and fibromyalgia including neck and back pain symptoms. The published analyses from national surveys were reviewed by the National Arthritis Data Workgroup. The estimates were derived from published studies including defined or smaller populations because data based on national population samples were unavailable for rheumatic conditions. The best available estimates bearing prevalence were applied for specific conditions in accordance with 2005 Census Bureau population estimates to find the number of people affected with the condition.
Factors Influencing Surgical Treatment and Outcomes in Thai Septic Arthritis Patients

For this study, researchers wanted to determine characteristics linked with the surgical treatment of Thai patients suffering from septic arthritis. This cohort research enrolled 450 adult patients with proven septic arthritis from a university hospital database in Thailand. Data were collected on baseline characteristics, clinical and laboratory results, therapy, and outcomes. The parameters connected to surgical therapy were found using multivariate analysis.
Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
