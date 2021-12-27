ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Estimates Of Arthritis And Rheumatic Conditions & Its Prevalence: Part II

The researchers compiled a report to offer one point source for the estimates of the US prevalence and osteoarthritis affected individuals along with giant cell arteritis polymyalgia rheumatic, gout, carpal tunnel syndrome, and fibromyalgia including neck and back pain symptoms. The published...

physiciansweekly.com

Is There a Need for a Fundamental Change in the Interpretation of Rheumatoid Arthritis Disease Activity?

When applied in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cohorts, Disease Activity Score (DAS) composite models are reasonably accurate and robust indices of disease severity. When utilized for individual patients, they are less effective. This is because subjective components such as patient global well-being and sore joint count, which are influenced by factors other than RA biological disease activity, frequently confound interpretation of disease activity. Comorbidities, particularly distress, might aggravate these components. Fibromyalgia is prevalent comorbidity that is linked with anguish, pain amplification, and depression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

2008 to 2017 Saw Decline in Serious Hearing Loss in U.S. Seniors

TUESDAY, Dec. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) — From 2008 to 2017, there was a decrease in the prevalence of serious hearing loss among older adults in the United States, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in Aging and Health Research. ZhiDi Deng and Esme Fuller-Thomson, Ph.D., from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Adults With Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Compared to Adults With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Many people who have juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) have the condition well into adulthood. In adult rheumatology clinics, polyarticular JIA (pJIA) is frequently mislabeled as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and therapy for adult pJIA patients is not well established. For this study researchers wanted to describe clinical characteristics and medication usage in an adult pJIA population in comparison to a RA control cohort. From 2013 to 2017, they conducted cross-sectional research on 45 persons with pJIA and 94 adults with RA. The χ2 and McNemar tests were used to compare clinical features, including RA categorization criteria. Medication use was examined with a focus on tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) survival, and an accelerated failure time model for time to methotrexate initiation was developed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Validity of 7-Joint Ultrasonography Scoring Systems vs. Simplified 12-Joint Ultrasonography Scoring Systems in Rheumatoid Arthritis Activity Assessment

Musculoskeletal ultrasonography (US) is an objective method for assessing disease activity in individuals with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). There is no agreement on the precise number of joints that should be evaluated. A limited joint count examination is more practical than a thorough one. Cross-sectional research compared the validity of a 7-joint US score (US7) in assessing joint inflammation in RA patients to a simplified 12-joint US score (US12), and both were connected to composite disease activity indicators.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Arthritis#Prevalence#Low Back Pain#Census Bureau#Polymyalgia Rheumatic
physiciansweekly.com

In Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Inadequate Response to Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs, Tofacitinib 5 mg Twice Daily

Tofacitinib is a Janus kinase inhibitor that is taken orally and is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Researchers conducted a thorough analysis of phase 3 trials of tofacitinib 5 mg twice daily (BID) (an authorized dosage in several countries) in patients with moderate to severe RA who had previously failed to respond to disease-modifying antirheumatic medications. A PubMed and ClinicalTrials.gov search yielded five studies: ORAL Solo (NCT00814307), ORAL Sync (NCT00856544), ORAL Standard (including adalimumab 40 mg once every two weeks; NCT00853385), ORAL Scan (NCT00847613), and ORAL Step (NCT00847613) (NCT00960440). Tofacitinib 5 mg BID, placebo, and adalimumab efficacy and safety data were examined.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

The Serum Transferrin Isoform Profile in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Transferrin, a microheterogeneous iron-transporting N-glycoprotein, is the best model for studying the glycosylation profile in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). For this study, researchers wanted to examine the transferrin isoform profile in RA patients at the time of diagnosis and then investigate their relationships with disease activity. Serum samples were taken from 48 RA patients. The patients were males (6) and females (42) ranging in age from 33 to 85 years. About 30 healthy individuals served as the control group. Capillary electrophoresis using a MINICAP electrophoretic device was used to examine transferrin isoforms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

How Question Wording & Setting Impacts CKD Awareness

More than 30 million adults in the United States are affected by CKD, but studies during the past 10-15 years indicate that CKD awareness is suboptimal. “Patient awareness of CKD is a critical first step toward engaging in medical treatment and self-care to delay disease progression and prevent complications,” says Chi D. Chu, MD, MAS. “Unfortunately, previous research on CKD awareness has used differently worded questions to describe kidney disease when ascertaining awareness, such as asking about ‘a kidney problem,’ ‘kidney disease,’ or ‘weak or failing kidneys.’ Also, these studies have been conducted in differing population-based or healthcare settings.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Diseases & Treatments
physiciansweekly.com

Obesity Affects Ankle and Foot Joint Swelling in Patients With Early Rheumatoid Arthritis

The assessment of disease activity in obese rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients provides unique complications, notably in the clinical examination of swollen joints. For this study researchers wanted to investigate the influence of obesity on the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) core set measurements used in measuring RA disease activity, with a particular emphasis on the swollen joint count (SJC). A cross-sectional cohort of 323 early seropositive RA patients (symptom duration ≤15 months) was studied. Patients were biologic-naive, with an SJC of at least 6/44 and a painful joint count of at least 9/44. The ACR core set measurements were gathered, as well as components of the Disease Activity Score (DAS) 44/erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), DAS28/ESR4 item, Clinical Disease Activity Index (CDAI), and body mass index (BMI). Measures of disease activity were examined across BMI groups. Multivariable linear regression models were used to investigate the connection between high BMI (≥30 kg/m2) and lower-extremity (LE) SJC and SJC44 while controlling for other ACR markers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Assessment of the Sources of Information by Patients With Rheumatic Diseases.

By Maria Pia Izaguirre Germain,Paola Andrea Ávila,Nauan Fara,Julia Pretini,Maria Elena Gaona,Pia Pissani,Maira Arias Saavedra,Valeria Aquino,Mariana Espindola Echazu,Manuela Laffont,Magdalena Acevedo,Lucrecia Garcia Faura,Romina Hassan,Karen Roberts,Jorge Alejandro Brigante,Damaris Alvarez,Marina Laura Micelli,Vanesa Laura Cosentino,Sandra Montoya,Gabriel Sequeira,Eduardo Kerzberg. The aim of this study was to ascertain the frequency of use, search intent (SI), level...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Psoriatic Spondylitis: A Disease Manifestation in Debate: Evidences to Know for the Clinical Rheumatologist.

With the advent of classification criteria for psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), patients with axial manifestations associated with psoriasis, initially described in the l950s as a specific entity termed psoriatic spondylitis (PS), are now categorized within PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and axSpA. Thus, different terms are used to describe axial disease in patients with PsA including PS, axial psoriatic arthritis (axPsA), and psoriatic spondyloarthritis. Patients with PS may present with inflammatory and/or mechanical back pain, but also may display axial disease on imaging despite not complaining of back pain. Cervical spondylitis has been reported in 35% to 75% of patients with PsA. Axial disease is silent in 20% and 25% of patients with axial PsA and PsA, respectively. The majority of axPsA patients have peripheral arthritis alongside the axial involvement, whereas only 2% to 5% of PsA patients have solely axial arthritis with no peripheral arthritis.A debate is currently underway as to whether inflammatory axial disease and psoriasis represent axSpA with psoriasis or a subset of PsA named axPsA. Studies have recognized that axial disease in PsA patients seems to be different demographically, genetically, clinically, and radiographically when compared with AS with or without psoriasis. This narrative review summarizes current knowledge regarding axial involvement of PsA in terms of history, terminology, classification, epidemiology, clinical presentation, imaging, diagnosis, and treatment, with the aim of providing advice for management of PS in clinical evidence-based practice. Data-driven studies are needed to develop clear, nonoverlapping classification criteria for spinal involvement in PsA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

ECTRIMS: Cortical Lesions at MS Diagnosis Predict Secondary Progressive Disease

Identifying markers for progression to secondary MS could transform management strategies for MS, according to data reported at ECTRIMS and described in this article first published Oct. 17, 2021 and republished here as part of BreakingMED’s year-end review of clinical news. Click here to view the original version and obtain CME/CE credit for the activity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

ESC: Finerenone Demonstrates CVD Benefit in FIGARO-DKD

Benefit driven by 29% relative reduction in heart failure hospitalization. SGLT2 inhibitors were not the only treatments in 2021 showing cardiac benefit for patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes, as this article chosen for our year-end review shows. Finerenone bested placebo in the FIGARO-DKD trial, giving this patient population another potential treatment option. Click here to view the original article, which was published Sept. 1, 2021, and obtain CME/CE credit.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

AAN Updates Guideline for Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued a practice guideline update on oral and topical treatments for painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN); a summary of the update has been published in the Jan. 4 issue of Neurology. Raymond Price, M.D., from the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Conditions Associated With Psoriatic Arthritis

One of every five patients with psoriasis is affected by psoriatic arthritis (PsA). In addition to its joint and skin manifestations, this complex, heterogeneous inflammatory condition is associated with various extra-articular immune-mediated manifestations and with serious and chronic comorbidities that have significant morbidity and mortality. To achieve optimal clinical outcomes, identification of these comorbidities is essential.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
