Psoriatic Spondylitis: A Disease Manifestation in Debate: Evidences to Know for the Clinical Rheumatologist.

In clinical studies, there is evidence that there are no significant clinical differences between administering rituximab 1000 mg or 2000 mg each cycle in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients, and low-dose cycles appear to have a better safety profile. For this study, researchers wanted to explain the pattern of rituximab usage in real-world practice settings. The Rituximab for RA in Clinical Practice (RITAR) research was conducted from 2005 to 2015. Adults with RA who were receiving rituximab for active articular disease met the eligibility criteria. The key outcome was response duration, which was measured in months from the date of the first rituximab infusion to the date of flare. To investigate the factors related to reaction time, a multivariable analysis was undertaken.

