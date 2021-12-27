ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
MISSOURI (AP) — A Missouri woman is facing charges after she allegedly killed her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.

Brittany Wilson, 32, was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend by Cape Girardeau police on Friday night with blood on her clothes and a sword lying in the front yard.

A woman had called 911 shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to report that she had killed her boyfriend with a sword, reported the Associated Press, citing a local news outlet.

Officers arrested Wilson and found her boyfriend, 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, dead inside the home with several fresh stab wounds.

Wilson allegedly told police that she and Foster had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day and she thought Foster had several other entities living in his body. She claimed she was setting him free by stabbing him.

Wilson was being held on Sunday in lieu of $2 million bond. She is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, reported AP.

