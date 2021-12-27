ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Buys a House Across the Street From Kim Kardashian

By Mike Nied
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian won't have to worry about making introductions when her new neighbor moves in across the street. Why? Because Kanye West just bought the house. According to the Daily Mail, the rapper snatched up a home across the street from the Hidden Hills property he once shared with his estranged...

