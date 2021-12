We have seen a day today with a mix of things trying to control our area. From weak high pressure to some bits and pieces of low pressure. This has given our area a variety of weather from this morning and into our afternoon hours. Some areas this morning saw some thick fog to start the day off. Some areas saw some more of the isolated to scattered showers at times. While, some other areas saw pretty good amounts of sunshine in the mix of things. We saw area temperatures top off in the unseasonably warm 60s and 70s this afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO