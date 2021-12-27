Dr. Ala Stanford Center For Health Equity Offering Vaccines, COVID-19 Tests

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a long line for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in North Philadelphia Monday morning. Eyewitness News was at the Dr. Ala Stanford Center For Health Equity on West Lehigh Avenue.

Booster shots were available to those over 18 years old. Vaccines and testing were available for those 5 years and older.

“I was feeling a little yucky, so I figured I’d come get tested, so here I am,” Elnore Byars said.

Testing and vaccines will also be available at the center from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Friday.