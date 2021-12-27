ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dr. Ala Stanford Center For Health Equity Offering Vaccines, COVID-19 Tests

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a long line for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in North Philadelphia Monday morning. Eyewitness News was at the Dr. Ala Stanford Center For Health Equity on West Lehigh Avenue.

Booster shots were available to those over 18 years old. Vaccines and testing were available for those 5 years and older.

“I was feeling a little yucky, so I figured I’d come get tested, so here I am,” Elnore Byars said.

Testing and vaccines will also be available at the center from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Friday.

CBS Philly

School Districts Throughout Philadelphia Region Grappling With Whether To Bring Students Back As COVID Cases Explode

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As COVID cases rise and concerns over a post-holiday surge continue, several school districts across our region have a tough decision to make before classes start back up: Revert back to remote learning or return to classes in-person. With COVID cases exploding throughout the region, fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant, school districts are grappling with whether to return students to in-person learning after the holiday break. The Garnet Valley School District in Delaware County will be returning students to the classroom next week but will be monitoring cases in the area very closely. “Clearly we’re not going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Camden City School District To Do Virtual Learning Following Winter Break

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Students and staff in the Camden City School District will not return to class after the holiday break. Virtual learning will begin on Monday, Jan. 3 and run for two weeks. According to a letter sent to parents, in-person instruction will resume on Jan. 18. Imhotep Charter School in West Oak Lane announced that it will return to class with virtual learning on Jan. 4 for at least a week. The School District of Philadelphia tells Eyewitness News there are no changes yet, but administrators are in close communication with the health department. The Superintendent of the Cheltenham School District told parents a decision on switching to remote learning will be made Friday.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey Hospitals Restricting Visitors As COVID Cases Hit Record Levels

MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — There have been a record-breaking number of new COVID cases as some hospitals in our region set new rules to deal with the surge. Nationwide, the number of new cases just hit a record — 265,000 per day on average. It comes as New Jersey set another all-time high for new cases with 20,000 in one day. Pennsylvania saw 17,000 new cases of the virus Tuesday — a record for the commonwealth. Delaware reported more than 1,000. Hospitals in New Jersey are now putting restrictions on visits. A long line wrapped around a testing site at the Willingboro...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Hospitals To Receive Help From FEMA Strike Teams As COVID Cases Climb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID cases continue to climb across the region and hospitals are feeling the strain. Soon, Pennsylvania hospitals will be getting some help from FEMA. When and where are the two big questions. CBS3 reached out to both Jefferson Health and Tower Health. They both say they’re seeing high patient volumes along with staffing shortages, and urge people to take the proper precautions. With omicron running rampant, hospitals in and around the Philadelphia region are forced to make do. “The hospitals are full. A lot of hospitals do not have any beds,” Dr. Rob Danoff said. In response to this, Pennsylvania Gov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Rowan University Set To Open First Veterinary School In New Jersey

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Rowan University is expanding its academic offerings, and the school held a ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate. Rowan is planning to open a School of Veterinary Medicine at its Gloucester campus on Tanyard Road in Sewell.    In addition to people, lots of animals were on hand for Wednesday’s announcement. Officials say the school will address increased national demand for veterinarians and other animal health professionals. “These bright young people, when you go away, you don’t come back, that’s a fact,” New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney said. “And so, leveraging our institutes of higher education to grow our economy to make this region of the state stronger was a no brainer.” Currently, there are just 33 veterinary schools in the nation and only five on the east coast.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Area Residents Wait In Long Lines For COVID-19 Tests As Cases Rise In Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lines for COVID tests are long in our region, and supplies are falling short. New Jersey sets a new single-day record of confirmed cases with 20,000 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania also reached a new daily high with 17,000 new cases Tuesday, including 2,6oo in Philadelphia. The city health department says the number of COVID-19 cases is higher than its ever been and we’re not at the peak of this wave just yet. Meanwhile, the demand for testing is at a high. “A lot of our family ended up getting sick over Christmas,” Port Richmond resident Kimberly Ball said. A health department spokesperson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued In Delaware To Help Crowded Hospitals As COVID Surges

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney is sounding the alarm as COVID cases surge. A state of emergency has been issued in Delaware. Gov. Carney says the hope is to alleviate the strain on crowded hospitals. The current trajectory of COVID cases and hospitalizations is what has Carney and health officials in Delaware worried as we usher in the new year. “I’ll be declaring a state of emergency effective this coming Monday on Jan. 3,” Carney said. As is the case elsewhere in the country and throughout the Delaware Valley, the First State is also dealing with an increase in testing, positive COVID...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Northeast Philadelphia COVID-19 Testing Site Forced To Turn People Away After Hitting Max Capacity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  If you’re planning to get a post-holiday COVID-19 test, clear your schedule. Because demand is so high and supply is short, the testing site on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia had to turn people away on Tuesday. It appears a lot of people are looking to get tested due to the most recent COVID outbreak. There’s also a line of cars waiting to get into a testing site in Gloucester County. They’re administering free PCR and rapid testing for whoever wants one.  The mobile testing site in Northeast Philadelphia was at capacity within a half-hour of opening.  There’s no appointment necessary....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Will Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination To Eat Inside Restaurants Starting Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  New COVID-19 restrictions start in Philadelphia next week. Starting in a week, everyone will have to show proof of vaccination to eat inside. The rule also applies to arenas and movie theaters. There is a two-week grace period where businesses can accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours. But after Jan. 17., only vaccinations will be allowed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey Will Pay About $53 Million In Settlement Over COVID Deaths At Veterans’ Homes

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will pay about $53 million over COVID deaths at its veterans’ homes. The settlement follows claims that the state’s negligence contributed to the deaths of more than 100 veterans in state-run facilities. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy came under criticism in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 after directing veterans’ homes not to turn away patients who had tested positive. That order was that was later rescinded.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Demand For COVID-19 Tests In Full Swing In Philadelphia Following Christmas Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday weekend may be over, but the demand for COVID-19 testing is in full swing. People waited in long lines Monday to get a test as COVID cases continue to rise. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden held a call with the nation’s governors, discussing his plan to bring more rapid tests to states quickly. Early Monday morning, lines wrapped around the building as folks in North Philadelphia patiently waited to get a COVID-19 test or vaccination. Dr. Ala Stanford and the Black Doctor’s Consortium hosted a clinic from 9 a.m. until noon, as the demand for testing is growing. “I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Reviewing 2,500 Historical Markers For Accuracy, Inappropriate References

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is taking a closer look at the stories told by the state’s 2,500 roadside historical markers. A comprehensive review was prompted in part by the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. The process has turned up factual errors, inadequate historical context, and inappropriate references. So far, the state has removed two markers, revised two, and ordered new text for two others.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Royersford Firefighter, Paramedic Michael Lessar Dies Due To COVID-19

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned yet another first responder has died after a battle with COVID-19. The Royersford Fire Department and Friendship Ambulance announced the death of paramedic and firefighter Michael Lessar this week.   Eyewitness News has been told he made it his mission to help people. He had more than 30 years of experience in firefighting and emergency services with the Reading and Royersford Fire Departments.  Lessar was also an Army veteran. It’s believed he contracted COVID while on the job.  “It’s a sobering reminder that not everybody gets to a home all of the time,” Lenny Brown, the public information officer with the Royersford Fire Department, said. “We are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we’re still out here fighting.” Brown added that Lessar was known for always wanting to help people and improving things around the firehouse.  The Royersford Health Department is working on finalizing funeral plans and a memorial.
ROYERSFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Cars Line Up As Far As Eye Can See For COVID-19 Tests In South Jersey Ahead Of New Year Holiday

CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — There are long lines and long waits for COVID-19 testing across our region. It comes as case numbers skyrocket. People have been in line for up to four hours in Clayton, waiting to make sure they get tested ahead of the new year. Car after car, as far as the eyes can see, lined up in Clayton to receive rapid COVID-19 tests Tuesday. “I had some symptoms, some cold symptoms so I wanted to come out and get tested,” Sicklerville resident Sheila Cooper said. Like Cooper, the entire Thompson household is also getting tested. Dad’s home test turned up positive....
CLAYTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Gym Hosts ’10K For Haiti’ To Raise Money For Earthquake Recovery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People laced up their sneakers early Sunday morning to run a 10k for Haiti. The owner of Spm Fitness Lion’s Den in Fishtown organized the run to help Haitian families and children recovering from the most recent earthquake. The gym is partnering with a church in Haiti. The funds will go to helping pay for kids’ schooling, as well as feeding families. The goal is to raise $15,000, which the gym said translates to more than$100,000 in Haitian currency.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

La Salle College High School Students Deliver Presents To Hematology, Oncology Patients From St. Christopher’s Hospital For Children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — La Salle College High School students are getting into the holiday spirit. Students are dressed as Santas and elves Friday to deliver presents to hematology and oncology patients from St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. Nearly 100 Santas and elves will be delivering presents to patients across our region from Jim Thorpe to the Jersey Shore. More than 300 people from the La Salle community take part in the 21-year-old secret Santa tradition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

