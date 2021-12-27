ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How I Found Susie’s “Outrageous” Style on Curb Your Enthusiasm

By Claire Stern
Elle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContrary to popular belief, Susie Essman is nothing like her Curb Your Enthusiasm character (who, not-so-coincidentally, is also named Susie). Equal parts brash and outspoken, with a penchant for bad-mouthing Larry David, Susie Greene has graduated from supporting character to fan favorite over the show’s 21 years in existence, not least...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Tracey Ullman's wonky politician character Irma Kostroski is Curb Your Enthusiasm's most electrifying character since J.B. Smoove

"Perhaps not since the introduction of J.B. Smoove’s Leon Black has Curb witnessed such an electrifying character addition as the Santa Monica city councilwoman," says Daniel D'Addario of Ullman's character, who was introduced in the Dec. 5 episode. "On first meeting, Irma and Larry instantly loathe one another — a curmudgeon-to-curmudgeon connection that suggests big things ahead. (What is more Curb than feeling a strange sort of respect for the people one loathes?) And once Larry realizes he can leverage his acquaintance with Irma into getting himself out of a jam, he puts on a show of Davidian charm. Among Irma’s astonishing qualities as a character is what she brings out of the show’s lead; David, running an multiple-episode double game of dating a woman he cannot abide in order to attain a goal, is doing some of his best comic acting in memory. But let’s not take anything away from the performer who brings Irma to life. Until the credits rolled on her first episode, I assumed Irma was played by some character actress I’d never before seen. Instead, it’s Tracey Ullman under the red hair and statement jewelry. Ullman is unafraid to play big, broad notes — a sort of grotesque physicality, as when Irma describes her own gas — but she doesn’t play the part with loathing, either. The challenging and fearless element of Ullman’s performance is that Irma is a real person, more so than most of Larry’s entertainment industry peers. Proudly dowdy, she’s plainly unmotivated by the material. Rather than keep up in the thrust and parry of conversation, she misreads Larry’s intentions at every turn, and comes up with turns of phrase that are almost poignantly uncool. And on a show which proudly displays its allergy to emotion, now comes a character foolish enough to believe that she’s found real love in Larry."
SANTA MONICA, CA
cartermatt.com

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 finale promo: What does Larry want?

As we prepare for the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 finale this weekend, can Larry David get his way? Of course, what would that even look like? There are a multitude of different things to wonder as we get closer to this episode airing. The first order of business we...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susie Essman
Person
Larry David
Person
Jeff Schaffer
Middletown Press

How Tracey Ullman’s Wonky Politico Has Upended Larry’s World on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

It can be hard to write critically about “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” For one thing, after 20 years the show is a bit critic-proof. The audience for “Curb” is locked in at this point; one is on board for the periodic ten-episode journey through well-meaning gripes and grudges, or one is avowedly not. What’s more, the show’s best and worst qualities tend to be unusually entrenched with one another, such that an episode can contain bits that work beautifully and some that fall utterly flat. Were one designing the show now, it’s impossible to imagine coming up with latter-day “Curb” from scratch; its gnarls and knots have accreted over time to build a show that appears entirely congruent with Larry David’s worldview.
TV SERIES
CultureMap Dallas

Omni Dallas Hotel makes the most of its Curb Your Enthusiasm cameo

A Dallas hotel was featured prominently in a popular HBO series and is now having some fun with it. The show is Curb Your Enthusiasm, starring comedian Larry David, and the hotel was the Omni Dallas Hotel downtown. The episode, titled "Irrasshaimase," debuted on November 21, and involved David going on a date at a restaurant called Katsuya.
DALLAS, TX
cartermatt.com

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 9 preview: Bill Hader is here!

There are a handful of things to be excited about when it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 9, starting with a huge guest star! There’s a little bit of an HBO crossover in “Igor, Gregor, & Timor,” at least in that Bill Hader is stopping by in a guest role. Sure, he’s not playing Barry, but he’s got another strange/entertaining part that is well worth diving into.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curb Your Enthusiasm#Furniture#Jewelry
AOL Corp

Curb Your Enthusiasm Finale Recap: Did Larry Get the Fence Law Repealed and Rid Himself of Maria Sofia?

A little blackmail never stopped Larry David from trying to get his way. In the Season 11 finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry dished out some highly unsolicited marriage advice, while also hosting an event for a hero. But these weren’t the only shenanigans L.D. was up to. With Maria Sofia still terrorizing his Hulu series and Irma Kostroski wreaking havoc on his personal life, was Larry successful in saving his show and avoiding a lawsuit? Read on for a recap of “The Mormon Advantage.”
TV SERIES
Spin

Exit Interview: St. Vincent on Grammy Nod, Daddy’s Home, Curb Your Enthusiasm

The catalyst for our call with St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) is a 2021 recap, surveying her mountain of accomplishments over the past year: releasing her sixth LP, Daddy’s Home; staging a U.S. tour and several festival spots, covering Metallica and remixing Paul McCartney, earning a Grammy nomination. But the art-pop maverick is most excited to discuss the social misadventures of Larry David.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Try Not to Cry as Michael B. Jordan Gushes About Lori Harvey: "I Finally Found What Love Was"

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have done quite a good job at keeping details around their relationship under wraps (aside from a few occasional Instagram flicks). The power couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, and after reaching such a huge milestone, Michael is now opening up about how he's gotten so comfortable with their relationship being in the public eye — and how it has prepared him for his upcoming romance film, A Journal For Jordan.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Never Had A ‘Breakdown’ Like Britney Spears In The 90s

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the factors that allowed her to avoid public crises after rising to fame as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, was America’s sweetheart while playing Rachel Green on Friends. And during the show’s ten-season run, as well as in the 15 years since, Jennifer has remained centered and humble while avoiding any public crises or incidents that have plagued other A-list stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and more. So, how did Jennifer do it? “A godsend of support — just so many evolved, positive people around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy