Public Safety

Shootout at Swett's Market

WKRN
 3 days ago

A teen is charged with aggravated assault after firing shots outside Swett's Market.

www.wkrn.com

WKRN

2nd Avenue reborn

Portion of road reopened to cars and pedestrians.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Injured In Shootout With Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies

CARMICHAEL (AP/CBS13) – A suspect has been shot following a reported carjacking in Rancho Cordova. Rancho Cordova police were able to track the SUV through GPS to an apartment complex in an unincorporated area of Sacramento County and found the vehicle in a parking lot. When deputies arrived at the vehicle, they found it was empty, according to a sheriff’s department spokesperson. They say the suspect then approached the vehicle and fired shots at the deputies. They returned fire, hitting the suspect who was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. El Camino Avenue was closed in both directions during the shooting investigation. The victim in the Rancho Cordova carjacking was uninjured. The incident began on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. when the initial carjacking victim called for help. The driver told authorities that he’d been leaving work when an armed suspect had pointed a gun at him in a parking lot in the city of Rancho Cordova and demanded his Ford Explorer’s keys, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
WSMV

Police: Man shot woman outside Swetts Market after she assaulted his girlfriend

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a suspect has been arrested for shooting a woman outside Swetts Market on 28th Avenue North on Monday. Police said Terreze Holbrooks, 22, was inside his Toyota Camry when he got into a confrontation with the victim in the parking lot. During the argument Holbrooks pointed a gun at the victim. The victim’s arm was rolled up in the window of the Camry and she was dragged across the parking lot. She was shot in her arm and leg.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Felon passed out with assault rifle

A convicted felon was arrested after police found him asleep in a stairwell with an AK-47.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Waffle House in East TN raided for drugs

Campbell County, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Waffle House in Caryville was raided on Friday by the Campbell County Sherriff's Office. Officials raided the restaurant after an investigation into a citizen's complaint that drugs were being sold at the Waffle House. During the raid James Silcox of Caryville was arrested. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
leesburg-news.com

Exotic dancer apprehended by deputies using high-tech equipment

An exotic dancer was arrested in the wee hours after a high-tech chase. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had been watching a known drug house in the Bassville Park neighborhood of Leesburg this past Thursday when they observed a woman get into a red car and drive away. She drove to an Internet casino on County Road 473. The deputies ran a search on the car’s license plate which came back as registration expired and the registered owner deceased.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wgxa.tv

Tennessee judge finds woman guilty in deaths of 4 children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has found a woman guilty of stabbing four of her children to death in 2016. Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. rejected Shanynthia Gardner's insanity defense in the deaths of the children, who ranged in age from 4 years to 5 months. The Shelby County district attorney's office said another child, who was 7 at the time, escaped to a neighbor's home.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Baby girl found abandoned inside Walmart in a shopping cart, Alabama police say

A baby girl was found abandoned inside Walmart in a shopping cart, Alabama police told news outlets. Police were called around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 to Walmart Supercenter off McFarland Boulevard in Northport after reports of a 4 ½-month-old girl left in a shopping cart, Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter told AL.com and other outlets.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mexican actor gunned down at school while waiting for son

A Mexican actor was shot dead outside a sporting complex where she had gone to pick up her son earlier this week.Tania Mendoza, 42, was standing with other parents outside the sporting complex in Cuernavaca city to pick up her 11-year-old son on Tuesday when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.One of the men shot her multiple times before the two escaped, reported BBC News.Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case though the police conducted searches after Mendoza’s killing. They have not ascertained a motive for the shooting either.Mendoza, who was also a singer, was kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTUL

Pastor accused of molesting teen girls found dead in parking garage

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WEAR-TV) — A Milton, Tenn. pastor who was on trial this week for multiple sex crimes against two teenage girls was found dead in a parking garage Thursday in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. David Rowan, 66, appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot...
MURFREESBORO, TN

