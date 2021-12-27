Shootout at Swett's Market

CARMICHAEL (AP/CBS13) – A suspect has been shot following a reported carjacking in Rancho Cordova. Rancho Cordova police were able to track the SUV through GPS to an apartment complex in an unincorporated area of Sacramento County and found the vehicle in a parking lot. When deputies arrived at the vehicle, they found it was empty, according to a sheriff’s department spokesperson. They say the suspect then approached the vehicle and fired shots at the deputies. They returned fire, hitting the suspect who was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. El Camino Avenue was closed in both directions during the shooting investigation. The victim in the Rancho Cordova carjacking was uninjured. The incident began on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. when the initial carjacking victim called for help. The driver told authorities that he’d been leaving work when an armed suspect had pointed a gun at him in a parking lot in the city of Rancho Cordova and demanded his Ford Explorer’s keys, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

