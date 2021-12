The Falcons sit a game under .500 with two weeks left in the season. A road game against the Bills and a season finale at home against the Saints are ahead as Atlanta scraps and claws for one of the final playoff spots in the NFC. At 7-8, the Falcons will have to win out and have some favorable outcomes around the league to get into the postseason. More than likely, these final two games stand between the Falcons and the 2022 offseason.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO