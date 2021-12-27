ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stolen vehicle arrest, officer assaulted

WKRN
 3 days ago

Two men are behind bars after riding in a stolen vehicle and assaulting an officer. ‘Extremely unstable atmospheric conditions’...

www.wkrn.com

cbslocal.com

Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting Death Of Vallejo Man

VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police arrested a suspect early Monday morning for her alleged involvement in the homicide of a 55-year-old Vallejo resident, the Vallejo Police Department announced. Officers responded to reports of an argument and sounds of gunshots at 11:42 p.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of...
VALLEJO, CA
KTLA

LAPD officer who fatally shot 14-year-old girl along with assault suspect at NoHo Burlington store identified

The Los Angeles police officer who killed an assault suspect and a 14-year-old bystander in a shooting at a Burlington store in North Hollywood two days before Christmas was Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr., according to multiple sources. The LAPD has withheld the officer’s name “pending department review processes,” despite having promised to be transparent […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WREG

Man sets fire to car and house after being kicked out, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ​​A Memphis man is waking up in jail after police say he set his former residence and ex-roommate’s car on fire Wednesday in Southwest Memphis. Police responded to the incident around 4 p.m Wednesday on McFarland Drive after a report stating that someone was busting out windows to a vehicle. When officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAFF

4 arrested after $50k stolen in Tennessee Valley retail theft ring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bold and brazen! That’s what Huntsville police are saying after at least four people who walked into multiple stores across the Tennessee Valley and walked out with loaded carts of stolen items. Investigators with HPD have arrested four people, and they expect even more arrests...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WREG

Two men arrested, two detained in chop shop takedown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men were arrested last week after police say they were operating a chop shop in the Bethel Grove neighborhood in Memphis. On Friday, December 17, detectives with the SCORPION Unit, Auto Theft Task Force, and CAT 1 received information about a possible stolen Dodge Charger at a dealership on Covington Pike. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DoorDash driver shot during delivery in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A delivery woman and her son are shaken after a man opened fire on their car at an apartment complex near a shopping center in Cordova Thursday night. According to the police report, the woman was reportedly a DoorDash delivery worker delivering to an address on the 1800 block of South Dexter […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Miami

Police: Man Walks Into Police Station, Confesses To Killing Wife In Doral

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is in jail after police say he walked into the Doral police station and confessed to killing his wife. Miami-Dade police arrested 46-year-old Luis Romero-Moran. He has been charged with first-degree murder. “I killed my wife and I’m here to turn myself in,” Romero-Moran said when he walked into the police station, according to the arrest report Police identified his wife as Zoranllilis Cadena Cambar, 41. On Tuesday morning he appeared in bond court, where he asked the judge for house arrest, so that he could “take care of his kids.” Bond was denied. Police say Romero-Moran followed his wife to the Doral home where she worked as a housekeeper in the 10000 block of Northwest 72nd Street and killed her. Another person arrived at the home at around 9 a.m. Monday morning and found the woman’s body. Miami-Dade police are investigating the case.
DORAL, FL
Lashaun Turner

Hemet suspects in possession of a stolen vehicle, narcotics, and a firearm, arrested.

Reporting officer Sergeant Art Paez from Region 3 Gang Task Force announced the apprehension of two suspects in possession of a stolen vehicle, narcotics, and a firearm. According to the official release of information provided, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 8:14 in the evening, Region 3 Gang Task Force Officers located an occupied stolen vehicle driving in 700 Block of North Sanderson Avenue, in the City of Hemet.
HEMET, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Person Shot Dead in Oceanside, Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit

Oceanside police are investigating a homicide possibly involving family members after a person was found dead at a home Sunday night. Police were called to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Ely Street at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man suffering...
OCEANSIDE, CA
WSMV

Police identify man killed in early Saturday morning shooting

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – A man was killed Saturday morning in a shooting at 4661 Nolensville Pike. According to police, the shooting occurred at 3:20 a.m. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Edil Hernandez. After conducting an investigation, officers believe that Hernandez left the San Jose Fiesta restaurant on...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
mymoinfo.com

Recovered stolen vehicles in Hillsboro

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was able to return a few stolen vehicles back to the owner in the Hillsboro area. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says a man who lives on Old Highway 21, found the vehicles in the nearby woods and contacted the office on December 12th.
HILLSBORO, MO

