The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting, and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout the month of January. The month is packed with exciting programming primarily centered around celebrating A Mindful New Year. While some COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, artists all over the County and the Middlesex County Arts Institute continue to come together to connect residents through public art, virtual experiences, and performances. The County’s Arts Institute has helped partners navigate this new environment with engaging and thought-provoking experiences. These events are free to enjoy for all County residents and beyond.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO