The series Cobra Kai has been a total blast. The series is a love letter to fans of the movies, and it strikes the perfect balance of nostalgia and great storytelling, making it so much better than anyone expected a sequel series could be. Season three, which we got to see on New Years Day a year ago, was full of awesome cameos from within the films, and it made for the richest season. I loved the dive back into the worlds behind the dojos, and the people who pushed the show’s older generation of stars to be who they became.

