Polish president veto controversial media law

By Dahlia Osbornee
Taylor Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Broadcasting Licensing Act, which was approved at the request of the ruling Law and Justice party, Duda, companies from non-EEA countries are no longer allowed to own a majority stake in Polish media companies. According to critics,...

